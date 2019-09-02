Banksy’s most sought-after provocative prints offered in dueling auctions

Banksy prints offered at a variety of price points in two separate art auctions

Banksy: I can’t believe you morons actually buy this sh*t.

From big names to fresh new talent, Christie’s September auctions of post-war and contemporary art and prints and multiples offer an unmissable selection of works for both new and seasoned art collectors – often at surprising prices.

Bid online on bold, colourful prints and multiples in Contemporary Edition, alongside a dedicated sale of Banksy prints – Banksy: I can’t believe you morons actually buy this sh*t. First Open features paintings, works on paper, photographs and sculpture by rising contemporary stars and street artists Henry Taylor and KAWS, alongside established Post-War masters.

The live auction of Prints and Multiples is characteristically diverse, with artists ranging from Edvard Munch and Andy Warhol to Keith Haring and STIK – finishing with Checkmate, a unique collection of artist’s chess sets.

Both Christie’s and Sotheby’s auction houses are banking on Banksy this Fall.

The unrelated sales, commented artnet.com, will offer some of the anonymous street artist’s most famous images, including the one that self-destructed last fall.

“Sotheby’s two-week sale, notes artnet.com, “Banksy/Online,” will go live on September 6, bringing together some of the artist’s most recognizable prints, including Girl With Balloon (estimated at £60,000–80,000), Welcome to Hell (£18,000–22,000), and Pulp Fiction (£12,000–18,000).”

Banksy: I can’t believe you morons actually buy this sh*t’ features thirty editions by the anonymous and notorious street- artist. The sale is cheekily titled in homage to the artist’s Morons screenprint (lot 211). The source image of this work is a photograph of the record-breaking sale of Vincent van Gogh’s Sunflowers at Christie’s in 1987, with van Gogh’s canvas replaced by Banksy’s text.

The art sale is led by an extremely rare artist’s proof of Girl with Balloon – Colour AP (Gold) (lot 205), the first time that a colour variant of the artist’s seminal artwork has been offered at auction. The work is complemented by an impression from the standard edition of 600 with the red balloon which was acquired directly from Pictures on Walls by the present owner.

Further highlights include Choose Your Weapon (Lemon Yellow) (lot 207) and Choose Your Weapon (Magenta), from the small signed editions of 25. With a large selection of both signed and unsigned prints, this sale offers a diverse range of subjects and price points for works by Britain’s favourite artist. Each lot is sold with the Certificate of Authenticity from Pest Control, says christie’s.