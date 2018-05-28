New Luxury Experiences: United Airlines announced The Private Suite’s terminal on the LAX airfield

With this new luxury experience you can now enter LAX through a gated private terminal, avoid all lines and traffic, and be driven across the tarmac directly to their aircraft.

United Airlines and The Private Suite announced a new partnership at Los Angeles International Airport. A Private Suite logistics team of eight people is assigned to each booking, ensuring a seamless airport experience without traffic, lines or wait time.

Customers who purchase access will enjoy private and personalized check-in and baggage handling as well as private screening by Transportation Security Administration and U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers. United customers using the new terminal will be driven across the airfield in BMW 7-Series sedans directly to their aircraft. The United-branded lounge at the new terminal includes individual suites and restrooms and features a full bar and top-tier food service.

Access to The Private Suite will be included in certain business-class fares. United has negotiated a highly preferential rate for use of the exclusive service. The Private Suite experience will initially be available through select corporate travel booking desks and travel agents, and later available for purchase on united.com or through the United app as part of a premium-cabin ticket fare.

United customers flying to or from New York/Newark; Aspen, Colorado; Hawaii; London Heathrow; Los Cabos, Mexico; Melbourne and Sydney, Australia; Shanghai; Singapore; and Tokyo Narita who purchase this service will have access to the exclusive co-branded lounge at The Private Suite’s terminal on the LAX airfield. Customers arriving from overseas will be met at the aircraft and escorted to private customs and immigration processing.

United’s hub at LAX is a key gateway, offering service to Latin America, Europe, Asia, Australia and the domestic U.S. network. From Los Angeles, United operates daily nonstop service to five Asia-Pacific destinations, including Melbourne, Tokyo Narita, Shanghai, Sydney and Singapore.