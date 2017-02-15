2017 Movado Edge is a collaboration of fine watchmaking and design-focused imagination.

World-renowned Swiss industrial designer, entrepreneur, and sustainability advocate Yves Béhar collaborates with fine watchmaker Movado for a new interpretation of the iconic Museum Dial through a heightened industrial design lens.

Designed in 1947 by Bauhaus-influenced artist Nathan George Horwitt, the Museum watch dial has a very simple design dial defined by a solitary dot at 12, symbolizing the sun at high noon.

“We do not know time as a number sequence but by the position of the sun as the earth rotates,” said Horwitt.

It was originally made by Vacheron & Constantin-Le Coultre Watches, and later produced by Movado. Horwitt’s dial was selected for the permanent design collection of the Museum of Modern Art, New York, in 1960, the first watch dial ever awarded this distinction. The single dot dial now appears in many of Movado’s timepieces.

Movado Edge by Ives Behar is characterized by a new, visually tactile form. The dial reinterprets Horwitt’s original vision in a three-dimensional representation with the dot rising from the dial’s curved, newly textured landscape. Sculpted linear peaks that form around the edge of the dial suggest the sun’s rays, while subtly marking the minutes – a beautiful and purposeful design element.

The new collection includes men’s, women’s and chronograph models on stainless steel link bracelets with push-button deployment clasps, and black leather or black rubber straps with polished stainless steel buckles. Most styles feature an exciting subtle, unexpected touch of color on the dial.

Futuristic in look and feel, the thoroughly ambitious chronograph in polished stainless steel or black PVD-finished steel sports a 42mm case with distinctively styled chronograph pushers. Indexed by an Arabic minute ring printed in white on the inside surface of the crystal, the concave chronograph dial in black or midnight blue sandblasted aluminum is detailed with three tonal sub-dials with white printing. This newly designed dial bears the collection’s sculpted ray-textured edge and raised polished tonal dot. A green or red hour hand provides a bright startling contrast to the darkness of the dial.

Ives Béhar is the founder and principal designer of Fuseproject, an award-winning industrial design and brand development firm. Béhar is also Chief Creative Officer of the wearable technology company Jawbone, and Co-founder and Chief Creative Officer of August, a smart lock company.

Béhar’s design work emphasizes the integration of commercial products with sustainability and social good. In 2011, the Conde Nast Innovation and Design Awards recognized him as Designer of the Year. His clients have included Herman Miller, Movado, PUMA, Kodak, MINI, Western Digital, See Better to Learn Better, General Electric, Swarovski, Samsung, Happiest Baby, Jimmyjane, and Prada.