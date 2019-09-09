Michael Kors offers users the ability to take calls on its smartwatch

Michael Kors introduces a smartwatch that’s made to move seamlessly into your on-the-go, active lifestyle. The Michael Kors Access smartwatches were shown at 2019 IFA in the Fossil Group booth.

At this year’s IFA Berlin 2019, Michael Kors introduced its latest generation of touchscreen smartwatches for Fall 2019. Three new smartwatches—Michael Kors Access Lexington 2, Michael Kors Access Bradshaw 2, and Michael Kors Access MKGO — are powered with Wear OS by Google and Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 platform to blend unprecedented customization and innovative performance features with high-fashion designs.

Using two of Michael Kors’ best-selling platforms, the Lexington 2 and Bradshaw 2 smartwatches feature glamorous designs with enhanced technology. With the addition of a speaker, Michael Kors offers users the ability to take calls on their smartwatch. Using a proprietary app rolling out later this month, both Android and iPhone users will be able to make and receive Bluetooth-enabled phone calls directly from their watch. Additionally, users can talk with the Google Assistant, hear sound alerts for notifications and play music from compatible apps.

Also new for Lexington 2 and Bradshaw 2: Extended battery modes that offer four battery life settings. ‘Extended Battery Mode’ allows users to extend to multiple days on a single charge while still enjoying essential features; ‘Daily Mode’ allows users to experience most features enabled, such as always-on screen; ‘Custom Mode’ allows users to easily manage battery optimization settings themselves, all in one place, where ‘Time-Only Mode’ gives users additional hours when the watch has a low battery or if they choose to use the smartwatch to only tell time. Battery modes are easy to access, directly from the home screen on the watch.

Dressed in gold-tone, rose gold-tone, silver-tone or two-tone stainless steel, the Lexington 2—one of Michael Kors’ best-selling collections—is the perfect go-to, whether you’re dressing up for a night out or keeping it casual for your morning flight. The Bradshaw 2, another beloved brand platform, comes with a beautifully designed case and strap construction in gunmetal, rose gold-tone, gold-tone or silver-tone stainless steel.

For the first time ever, Michael Kors introduces a smartwatch that’s made to move seamlessly into your on-the-go, active lifestyle. Michael Kors Access MKGO is the brand’s lightest smartwatch to date, and is available with pink, black, white or red silicone straps. This sport-engineered watch is crafted with aluminum and nylon casing for an ultra-lightweight, comfortable feel. With Google Fit™, Michael Kors Access MKGO can track heart rate, making it easy to see if yours is in your ideal range. Google Fit also makes it simple to change and track activity goals, and notifies users on progress and completion. Use the Google Assistant to ask questions or set reminders, and use Google Pay for in-store purchases—leave your wallet at home.