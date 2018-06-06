Marc Jacobs introduces its first touchscreen smartwatch into its growing line of wearables

Marc Jacobs Riley, currently available in both traditional analog watch and hybrid smartwatch styles, is debuting its lightweight round shape silhouette in the all-new touchscreen smartwatch. The Marc Jacobs Riley touchscreen smartwatch combines design and functionality with a variety of customizable faces ranging from quirky to sleek and the latest Wear OS by Google features. The launch of the new watches is supported by a campaign shot by renowned photographer Theo Wenner and styled by Elissa Santisi.

A polished case surrounds the 1.19-inch AMOLED display – with an ambient sensor to enhance battery life – that is juxtaposed with a silicone strap, making it super versatile, from workday to working out. A variety of customizable watch faces – from digital to retro to quirky – further enhance the individuality and expressive qualities loved by marc jacobs fans.

The touchscreen smartwatches are available in three styles: a gold-tone case with a white silicone strap; a rose gold-tone case with a taupe silicone strap; and a black case with a black silicone strap.

The touchscreen smartwatch is compatible with both iOS and Android phones, powered with the Wear OS by Google smartwatch platform, and equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor. The smartwatch connects to your phone via Bluetooth technology and offers user-friendly notifications and messaging, downloadable third-party apps, and help from your Google Assistant.

The KEEP IN TOUCH function lets you receive important calls, texts and other alerts directly to your wrist. You can change the dials based on your mood, outfit or event with a variety of customizable watch faces — over 1,000 combinations are available. The user can take control of his favorite tracks right from the watch with easy access to his music library.

The “STAY ACTIVE” function keeps track of your on-the-go life with Google Fit – it tracks your daily activity, calories burned, and distance traveled so you can stay on top of your goals. Call up your Google Assistant by pressing the crown or saying “Hey Google;” ask about the weather, set a reminder for an upcoming event, or open an app.

A magnetic wireless puck charges your touchscreen smartwatch in three hours and keeps it charged for up to 24 hours (based on usage).