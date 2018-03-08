Maserati in captivating “total black” at the 88th Geneva Motor Show

Beauty in black. The Maserati Ghibli, Levante and Quattroporte at their darkest with the Nerissimo pack

Italian luxury vehicle manufacturer Maserati chooses 88th Geneva Motor Show for European premiere of Ghibli, Quattroporte and Levante Nerissimo Edition. The luxury automotive house also launches “Officine Maserati” a new brand dedicated to Certified Pre-Owned programme by Maserati. Octo Maserati GranLusso and GranSport by Bulgari watches and the signature Maserati Capsule Collection by Ermenegildo Zegna are also on display in Geneva.

Designed for the Ghibli, Quattroporte and Levante − and available in GranSport trims − the Nerissimo Edition envelops each car in black. The exteriors of the three cars stand out thanks to seductive, deep black body paint. This is combined with a contrasting Black Chrome trim on the upper part of the grille frame and the Trident, the side air vents, the boot, and the iconic Maserati badging on the C-pillars and at the rear. The grille bars, door handles, exhaust tips and window trim, meanwhile, are in an exclusive black finish.

For the Ghibli and Quattroporte, a dark finish on the LED headlights and a choice of either 20″ Urano or 21″ Titano alloy wheels – both in glossy black – complete the picture.

The Levante offers additional features such as front and rear underbody protection and black fog light rings. It is available with a choice of 20″ Nereo, 20″ Efesto or 21″ Anteo alloy wheels – all in dark finishes.

As for the interior, the Ghibli sports sedan is fitted out with heated front and rear Sport seats, a heated sport steering wheel and Dark Mirror interior finishing − although Black Piano and Carbon fibre trims are also available. Tinted windows and a power rear sunblind are additional features. The flagship Quattroporte executive sedan can be finished in either Black Piano or Carbon fibre trims. It is equipped with tinted windows and a rear-view camera with dynamic gridlines, and also adds the practicality of a power boot lid, the HomeLink system and Keyless Entry extended to include the rear doors. The Levante SUV features heated front and rear Sport seats, four-zone automatic climate control, power foot pedals and the Easy Entry system.

At a global level, 51.500 Maserati luxury cars were delivered in 2017. Maserati is present in 77 markets, the largest of which is China, followed by North America.

Octo Maserati GranLusso and GranSport by Bulgari

The collaboration between Maserati and Bulgari continues with the Octo Maserati watches. The Octo Maserati GranLusso and GranSport by Bulgari are exclusive luxury timepieces designed exclusively for Maserati owners. The spectacular watch face features a retrograde minute and jumping

hour display that evokes the rev counter of a real Maserati, while the stitched leather strap is reminiscent of Maserati upholstery.

Maserati Capsule Collection by Ermenegildo Zegna

Inspired by the GranLusso trim, the signature Maserati Capsule Collection by Ermenegildo Zegna is on display at the Maserati stand in Geneva. The collection of micro-woven travel clothing – complete with micro-nubuck detailing − and luxury leather accessories is a concrete expression of the craftsmanship and elegance that have united the two Italian brands since they began their partnership in 2013.