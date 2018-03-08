Garmin has been selected by the United States Air Force to equip the men and women who fly the Lockheed U-2, one of the most iconic aircraft in the history of aviation. The D2 Charlie aviator watchwill be an integral and functional part of the U-2 pilot’s toolkit.

The U-2 is a versatile, ultra-high altitude reconnaissance aircraft that is used for intelligence gathering, research and communication purposes. The United States Air Force is expected to take delivery of over 100 D2 Charlie aviator watches for the specialized pilot group that flies the Lockheed U-2 aircraft.

With a service ceiling of 70,000 feet, Garmin D2 Charlie will provide unique benefits such as barometric- based O2 alerting and GPS-specific features including track, distance to the next waypoint, estimated time enroute and more.

An advanced, standalone navigator, the D2 Charlie aviator watch incorporates exclusive navigation functions and capabilities, including dedicated direct-to and nearest buttons along the side of the bezel that allow the user to easily build/modify flight plans. Airport information pages display communication frequencies, runway information (including dimensions and surface type), weather data and more for aspecified airport. The flight log page allows pilots to conveniently reference recent flights at their wrist, displaying date, flight duration, total distance and more of a particular flight. Additionally, improved flight planning capabilities include the option to add multiple waypoints within a single flight plan and the ability to navigate direct to any waypoint in a flight plan.

Garmin D2 Charlie offers a bold design made of premium materials, including a sapphire scratch-resistant crystal lens and a diamond-like carbon (DLC) coated titanium bezel for improved durability. A sunlight-readable, high-resolution color display with an LED backlight on the watch face allows pilots to view data in most lighting conditions in the cockpit. The D2 Charlie offers up to 20 hours of battery life in GPS mode and up to 12 days in smartwatch mode.

Garmin Elevate wrist heart rate technology allows pilots to measure heart rate 24/7 alongside daily activity tracking. The D2 Charlie aviator watch also comes preloaded with a full multisport toolset for running, golfing, cycling, swimming, skiing and more. Water rated to 100 meters2, it can also withstand swimming and other water activities. When paired with a compatible smartphone, customers can also view phone calls, text and email smart notifications3 at their wrist.

The D2 Charlie aviator watch with a leather wristband is available for a retail price of $799 and $999 for the titanium edition.