Let the luxurious velvets and vibrant cotton satins printed with Emma J Shipley’s iconic hand drawn designs take you on an inspiring journey through the jungle and transform your home into a tropical dream world.

Emma J Shipley’s furniture range has launched an exclusive three month pop-up at Harrods, the London luxury department store. The collection incorporates wooden frame chairs and armchairs bound by fabrics that feature Shipley’s most iconic designs.

Emma J Shipley is an award-winning graphic artist and designer specialising in fine drawing, luxury scarves and home textiles; taking inspiration from patterns in nature, with a surreal and magical twist. Emma painstakingly draws each design by hand in pencil, fusing highly skilled draftsmanship with a subversive imagination; capturing nature’s unpredictable beauty.

Emma J Shipley’s Animalia furniture, fabric and wallpaper collection was created in collaboration with Clarke & Clarke. The brand new chair range is currently selling exclusively in Harrods and is displayed in a pop-up installation on the third floor.

As part of London Craft Week 2018 and to celebrate the furniture pop-up installation at Harrods, the designer is taking part in an exciting in-store event. At Harrods Fabric Library on Saturday 12th May Emma will be meeting customers, signing prints of her stunning illustrations and talking about the inspirations behind the Animalia collection.

“Following on from the success of our Animalia fabric and wallpaper collection, we’ve teamed up with interior experts Clarke & Clarke again to bring you a new collection of luxurious and unique upholstered furniture. Animalia favourites Amazon, Audubon and Kruger are among the fabric designs chosen to bound our selection of sumptuous wooden frame chairs and armchairs,” said Emma J Shipley.

The Antoinette, Langley, Dalston and Soho chairs come in a range of Animalia prints and are guaranteed to add a sophisticated injection of exoticism into your home.

“The full range of Animalia wallpaper and fabric is also available to order from Harrods, where you can browse the collection in store on floor 3. As well as the available upholstered furniture we’ve launched, all of our fabrics are suitable to be used for upholstering of your own – whether that’s chairs, sofas, lamp shades and beyond…” added Emma J Shipley.

Emma launched her label at London Fashion Week in 2012, specialising in luxury printed scarves, after graduating from the Royal College of Art. The famous boutique Browns launched Emma’s graduate collection, and more recently Emma J Shipley has won the Emerging Brand prize at the WGSN Global Fashion Awards and the Newcomer Award at the UK Fashion & Textile Awards, presented by HRH Princess Anne. Emma’s products, now including interior accessories, fabrics and wallpapers, are stocked in some of the best department stores and boutiques around the world, including Harrods in London and Isetan in Tokyo. Emma has also collaborated with brands including Star Wars, Disney, Atelier Swarovski and Aspinal of London.

Last month, the brand teamed up with Jamida to create a brand new collection of striking and versatile placemats. These gloss finish, cork base placemats are the perfect finishing touch to your table setting and will transform your kitchen or dining area into a maximalist dream. They are available in 2 sizes across 3 of the brand’s most loved designs: Amazon, Audubon and Kruger, each of which comes in 3 colours.