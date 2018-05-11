World premiere of the world’s most anticipated SUV

The most anticipated car of 2018 and, quite possibly, the most anticipated Rolls-Royce of all time. What’s unique is the ability to absorb the road without thought and simply let yourself get lost.

Luxury is no longer an urban concept, says Rolls-Royce Motor Cars at the reveal of Cullinan, the world’s most anticipated SUV. More and more luxury is about embracing and experiencing the wider world. The most anticipated motor car of 2018 is translating Rolls-Royce’s ethos of ‘Effortlessness’ into physical capability, anywhere in the world.

Many of the automotive brand’s luxury patrons pursue sports or leisure hobbies that require precisely this type of go anywhere vehicle, so Cullinan’s design gesture had to possess an immediate sense of effortless accomplishment, said Giles Taylor, Director of Design, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars. Tested to destruction all over the planet, Cullinan is a capable off-roader that sees the development of the ‘Magic Carpet Ride’ for off-road enjoyment, without sacrificing any Rolls-Royce on-road behaviour.

Fly fishing, photography, rock climbing, snowboarding, parascending, kite boarding, base jumping, volcano boarding or simply sitting and taking in the view, anything is possible thanks to the Rolls-Royce Bespoke Collective. Easily slotted and plugged into the boot of Cullinan, each Recreation Module contains a motorised drawer housing the equipment and paraphernalia specific to each Cullinan owner’s pursuits. When the owner is ready to play, it presents itself.

“The launch of a new Rolls-Royce model is always a seminal moment in the luxury industry. Today we are setting a new standard by creating a new class of motoring and motor car for customers who are well-connected, highly mobile and have a global perspective. They want a new type of motor car that gives them unbounded access in ultimate luxury. Their sense of adventure and daring demands a “go-anywhere in ultimate luxury” motor car that will both take them to and meet them at the pinnacle of life. Cullinan is that motor-car,” said Torsten Müller-Ötvös, Chief Executive Officer, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars.

Cullinan’s rear partition wall creates a distinct environment for passengers, separated from the luggage compartment. The most practical of Rolls-Royces. Cullinan is the most versatile, family oriented, fun-to-drive super-luxury SUV available today.

The second new Rolls-Royce to sit on the all-new aluminium ‘Architecture of Luxury’, Cullinan luxury SUV is the most technologically advanced, and only purposebuilt, luxury SUV in the world.

Cullinan offers a suite of Bespoke features developed specifically for the many various lifestyles of its owners including the Viewing Suite and the Recreation Module.The 6.75 litre twin-turbo V12 Rolls-Royce engine delivers 563bhp/420kW and 850Nm/627lb ft of torque to the all-new all-wheel drive, all-wheel steer system needed to overcome any challenge.

“A Rolls in the desert is above rubies” – T.E. Lawrence.

photos source: rolls-roycemotorcars.com