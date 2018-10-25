Karma Automotive’s new Aliso Edition is inspired by the uniquely diverse State of California

Karma Automotive launches a car inspired by Aliso Beach, a popular area in Orange County, Calif., located near Karma Automotive’s headquarters.

Luxury electric automaker Karma Automotive is offering luxury enthusiasts an opportunity to own a customized, collector vehicle. Karma Automotive announced the Aliso Edition, a new and very limited offering that expresses the elegance and fluid lines of its Revero, inspired by the uniquely diverse State of California.

Only 15 Karma Aliso Editions will be produced, all individually numbered with unique interior and exterior badging, special exterior paint, interior leather-trim colors, and custom carbon fiber wheels.

The new model, according to the automaker, is a specially-crafted luxury electric vehicle for a very select few who seek a truly unique product. Aliso can be a model for how Karma approaches other unique custom editions and contribute to the sales growth of the company.

The Aliso Edition luxury car is assembled in Southern California, at Karma Automotive’s dedicated plant in Moreno Valley and has an MSRP of $145,000. Retail deliveries are expected to start during November and conclude prior to Dec. 31, 2018.

“Karma Automotive’s design team looked to California’s vibrant 1,000-mile coastline and dramatic mountains for inspiration,” explains Barny Koehler, Karma’s President China & Chief Innovation Officer. “The Aliso Edition’s design is an interpretation of nature where coastline touches surf.”

“Our company, our vehicles and our passion are rooted in Southern California,” Koehler adds. “We live here and work here. We are influenced by the mountains, the desert, the ocean and the light. California is a place that inspires imagination, and every day at Karma we draw on the wealth of the state’s natural wonders for our inspiration.”

The interior design composition of the Aliso Edition suggests a landscape of coastal sand and ocean from a point of view on a beach looking to the horizon as the sun descends. The cabin is a calming, soothing and gentle space, expressing the peaceful moments when land meets ocean at nightfall. The Aliso name is embroidered on the leather seats, and the exterior is badged with Revero Aliso.

The Aliso Edition also features sustainably sourced platinum and red burl wood finishes, on the console and dashboard. Aliso Edition’s leather is sourced from the oldest family-owned leather company in the world, Bridge of Weir in the Lowlands of Scotland. The hides are sourced in Scotland, the UK and Ireland and are tanned using a chromium-free process in an operation committed to eliminating waste through efficient resource use, recycling and energy recovery.

The full expression of sand, sea and sun is seen in Aliso Edition’s exterior paint color, Laguna Pearl. The paint’s special formula requires a complex layering system of glass flakes, a celebration of the sun’s sparkle over the ocean’s crest.

The Aliso Edition also sports black CarboTek wheels and Brembo calipers in dark metallic orange, a color that ties back to the special edition badging.