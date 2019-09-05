Gucci’s Grip timepiece takes inspiration from the world of skateboarding

Gucci Grip – clean yet eye-catching unisex design with vintage appeal.

Gucci’s new steel watch line Grip blends timeless appeal with a highly contemporary style.

A clean, streamlined design that fits snugly around the wrist, the Grip watch takes its inspiration from the world of skateboarding, its name recalling the way the rider’s sneakers stick to the grip tape on a skateboard.

Gucci Grip collection comprises four new 35mm quartz timepieces. Each one features a rounded square case with three windows, in which three white rotating disks indicate the hour, minute, and date respectively.

This particular edition brings together a yellow gold PVD case and yellow gold PVD bracelet, both engraved with Gucci’s signature Interlocking G logo.

Grip is the perfect choice for men and women who appreciate clean yet eye-catching design with vintage appeal.

The Grip watch will arrive in a special edition floral jacquard topped packaging, available in a range of four different motifs inspired by the world of Gucci ready-to-wear. Further accentuated by a delicate gold floral pattern, the box will be individually selected for your watch and comes with a velvet pillow for product storage.

Gucci Timepieces, one of the most reliable and consistent fashion watch brands, with a clear design approach and positioning, has been designing, developing and manufacturing iconic Gucci watches since the early 1970s.

Rigorously made in Switzerland, Gucci watches are recognized for their innovative and contemporary design, quality and craftsmanship and are distributed worldwide through the exclusive network of directly operated Gucci boutiques and selected watch distributors.

Gucci is part of the Kering Group, a world leader in apparel and accessories, which develops an ensemble of powerful Luxury and Sport and Lifestyle brands.