Golf legend and businessman Greg Norman teams up with Garmin

Garmin announced a new partnership with golf legend and businessman Greg Norman.

Arguably the most successful athlete-turned-businessman in the world, Greg Norman is known as much for his entrepreneurial spirit in the boardroom as his dominance on the golf course.

Greg Norman will be Garmin’s global brand ambassador. A two-time Open Champion, winner of more than 90 tournaments worldwide, and World Golf Hall of Fame member, Norman holds the distinction of defending his No. 1 position in the world golf rankings for 331 weeks.

“As a globally recognized athlete, an avid outdoorsman and successful entrepreneur, Greg’s winning attitude and adventurous spirit make him a perfect fit for Garmin,” said Susan Lyman, Garmin vice president of global marketing.

The Greg Norman for Garmin campaign will highlight Norman’s experiences with golf products such as the Garmin Approach S60 golf watch and the Approach Z80 laser range-finder, as well as the rugged fenix 5X Plus outdoor smartwatch and the MARQ Collection of modern luxury tool watches. For decades, Garmin has pioneered new GPS navigation and wireless devices and applications that are designed for people who live an active lifestyle. Garmin serves five primary business units, including automotive, aviation, fitness, marine, and outdoor recreation.

“Having used many different products over the years, I can say with conviction that Garmin offers the most precise and advanced GPS technology for the course and has truly helped me improve my game,” Norman said. “I wear my Garmin fenix watch almost every day—it’s sleek, light-weight, and water resistant, so it can go everywhere I go – from the golf course to the boat and beyond. I’m excited to be Garmin’s new ambassador and look forward to sharing their innovative technology with my friends and fans.”

Much like Garmin, Greg Norman has built a global brand that encourages people to pursue their passions. Garmin collaborated with Authentic Brands Group (ABG), a world-leading brand development company and majority owner of the Greg Norman brand, on the development of this strategic relationship.

Norman now transcends the game of golf, with over a dozen companies around the world bearing his name and the iconic shark logo as part of the Greg Norman Company, which he leads as Chairman & CEO. His internationally recognized brand includes more than 100 golf course designs across six continents, a global real estate collection, award-winning wine, golf-inspired lifestyle apparel and a diverse investment portfolio.