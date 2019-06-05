Fine Watches at Harrods – A time-travelling trip through the design, artistry, and technology of luxury watches

The ultimate destination for haute horlogerie.

Fine Watches by Harrods invited Audemars Piguet, Roger Dubuis, Vacheron Constantin, Hublot, Panerai, Tudor, H.Moser & Cie, and IWC Schaffhausen, among other luxury watch manufacturers and industry experts to talk about all things horological.

Through a series of talks from key industry experts, Harrods Watches Contributing Editor Robin Swithinbank and specialist Kristian Haagen included, we’re delving deeper into the stories that make watches and the world around them so compelling.

Harrods’ Watch Doctor will be on-site throughout the event to provide advice and repairs. The Style Council and Fashion Editorial Director, Stacey Duguid will lend her styling expertise on how to build your look around your watch.

Friday 14th June

12pm | Ulysse Nardin | Sailing Through Challenges

Olympic sailor, five-time world champion and Ulysse Nardin ambassador Sebastien Destremau talks determination, resilience and passion as he tells Robin Swithinbank of his greatest challenge yet: the Vendée Globe.

1pm | Roger Dubuis | Raging Mechanics

Kristian Haagen on design that stops you in your tracks with Mitja Borkert, Head of Design at Lamborghini, followed by a live sketching session in the Roger Dubuis boutique.

2pm | Jaeger-LeCoultre | Back To Front

Jaeger-LeCoultre’s Head of Patrimony, Stephane Belmont, explores how the Reverso watch — first created for polo players in 1931 —became a contemporary style icon.

3.30pm | Breitling | Exploration & The Environment

Adventurer, environmentalist and Breitling ambassador David de Rothschild on crossing the Pacific, ocean pollution and the Breitling Superocean Heritage II collection.

4.30pm | Hublot | Clearing The Boundary

Former cricketer and 43rd test captain of the Australian team, Michael Clarke talks pushing the boundaries and the upcoming World Cup and Ashes series with Robin Swithinbank.

5.30pm | H.Moser & Cie. | Autonomous For The People

H.Moser & Cie. CEO Edouard Meylan explores why haute horology needs independent watch companies with Robin Swithinbank.

6.30pm | Vacheron Constantin | Connected Theory

Vacheron Constantin’s Style & Heritage Director Christian Selmoni talks bold design, genre-defining innovation and why mechanical watches still tick in a digital age, in discussion with Kristian Haagen.

Saturday 15th June

11am | IWC Schaffhausen | The Longest Flight

A Q&A on circumnavigating the world in an original Spitfire with pilot Steve Boultbee-Brooks, hosted by Robin Swithinbank.

2pm | Audemars Piguet | The History & Future Of Complications

Michael Frideman, Head of Complications at Audemars Piguet, discusses the evolution of watch movements with Robin Swithinbank, offering a rare insight into the past, present and future of the watch world.

3pm | Panerai | Creativity In The 21st Century

Panerai Creative Director Alvaro Maggini talks disrupting creativity codes and harnessing Italian design with Swiss technique in an ever-changing industry.

4pm | TUDOR | Myth To Reality

TUDOR General Manager Sven Olsen shares the brand’s rich military history and uncovers the real story of Major Homard & Tudor Project Commando, in conversation with Robin Swithinbank.