L’Heure du Diamant and the imperious strength of the Chopard’s majestic eagle

The Alpine Eagle timepiece – the rebirth of an icon for today’s active aesthete.

The Alpine Eagle has landed

Chopard’s watch division announced the arrival of the new Alpine Eagle sports chic timepiece collection for men. The new Alpine Eagle is a reinterpretation of the St. Moritz, the first watch created in 1980 by Karl-Friedrich Scheufele, now co-president of Chopard.

Alpine Eagle gives the luxury Maison an opportunity to reveal its new commitment to protecting the Alpine environment through the launch of the Eagle Wings Foundation – of which Karl-Friedrich Scheufele is founding member.

Imagined and personally designed by him, Alpine Eagle is driven by his passion for the Alps and by the lofty power of the eagle that reigns supreme there. Crafted from an exclusive, ultra-resistant and light-reflecting metal named Lucent Steel A223, it beats to the rhythm of a Chopard chronometer-certified movement.

“Alpine Eagle is dedicated to contemporary eagles, the aspiring men who outperform in their daily lives and whose vision inspires and elevates. With foresight and determination, they act on the challenges of tomorrow and are innately aware of the importance of environmental issues,” said Chopard in a statement.

L’Heure du Diamant – An exceptional prong-setting paying tribute to the most precious stone in the world.

Back to the future! Chopard created a new moment in time with L’Heure du Diamant’s exquisite models featuring lightning textures paired with contrasted alligator straps or gold bracelets, reviving 1960s modernism

A treasure collection highlighting Chopard’s unique mastery of both refined jewellery and artisanal watchmaking, L’Heure du Diamant offers new thrilling timepieces inspired by the original 1969 models.

Are you ready to time travel through the decades? Revolutionary in the 60s and 70s, still mesmerizing today: the hour has come to unveil the eight new jewelry watches of L’Heure du Diamant, declined in a vibrant color palette of sublime minerals. Malachite, opal, and lapis lazuli enrich the precious L’Heure du Diamant collection.