Cara Delevingne for Francis Kurkdjian x Burberry Her Eau de Parfum

Burberry, the global luxury brand with a distinctive British identity, unveiled the new Burberry Her campaign starring British actress and model Cara Delevingne, photographed by German artist and fine-art and fashion photographer Juergen Teller in London.

Cara Delevingne is captured by Jurgen Teller in a series of candid images around her home town of London, and recorded her own rendition of ‘Maybe it’s because I’m a Londoner’, a song dedicated to the city she loves, as the campaign’s accompanying soundtrack. The campaign is supported heavily via Snapchat and consumers will be able to engage via a custom Snapchat lens, Geo-targeted Snapchat filters around London and Burberry Her Giphy stickers

for Snapchat and Instagram.

The new Burberry Her bottle is inspired by the archival design of Burberry’s first fragrance, ‘Burberrys for Men’, which launched in 1981. Made from smooth curved glass, the bottle can be personalised with engraved initials on a gold charm around its neck.

Her Eau de Parfum is a vibrant, fruity and floral fragrance created by master perfumer Francis Kurkdjian. It opens with a burst of red and dark berries, featuring floral notes of jasmine and violet at the heart, with a base of dry amber and musk.

Top notes include red and dark berries (blackcurrant, blueberry and raspberry) with heart notes of jasmine and violet. Dry amber and musk will The base notes:

“Her Eau de Parfum by Burberry is unique because it is a memorable signature. To achieve that, you need a strong accord, an olfactive story that translates your vision. The combination of these sunburst berries and British spirit blended with the ambery musky accord brings this very unique signature. You can immediately recognise when someone is wearing it. It’s a signature scent.” said Francis Kurkdjian.

The collection includes The Her Eau de Parfum (100ml, 50 ml, 30ml and 7.5ml), a Body Lotion (200ml), a Shower Gel (200ml), and a Perfumed Deodorant 100ml.