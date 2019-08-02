BMW’s lineup at the annual Monterey Car Week

BMW‘s Premieres at 2019 Monterey Car Week.

At last year Monterey Car Week, BMW made promises of new models by presenting a concept vehicle, and this year BMW is unveiling the production models.

BMW Group will present two new concept vehicles on the Pebble Beach Concours Reviewing Stand. The first is BMW Garmisch – a faithful recreation of a long lost concept car originally created by Bertone for the 1970 Geneva Auto Show. Penned by Marcello Gandini, After its debut at a Geneva, the car was apparently shipped to BMW but somehow vanished.

The second concept is a bold look into the possible future of BMW M: The 600 hp power PHEV BMW Vision M NEXT.

“The BMW Vision M NEXT is a progressive hybrid sports car that makes a very clear and confident statement, in terms of both appearance and interaction,” says Domagoj Dukec, Vice President BMW Design. The BMW Vision M NEXT draws its inspiration from the iconic BMW Turbo and BMW M1 and adopts a future-focused interpretation of design elements such as the low-slung, wedge-shaped silhouette, gullwing doors and striking color scheme.

The MINI brand will present both the MINI Cooper S E battery electric as well as a preview of the upcoming third-generation MINI GP as part of the 60th Anniversary celebration for MINI.

In addition to the large group of new models unveiled, BMW will be an integral part of the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion again this year as IMSA celebrate 50 years of sports car racing in the USA.

BMW will run four historically significant cars driven by four iconic IMSA drivers. 1975 Sebring 12 hour winner and 1976 Daytona 24 winner Brian Redman will be re-united with the No. 25 1975 IMSA Group 4 3.0 CSL.

BMW ace driver Bill Auberlen will drive the 1999 Sebring 12 hour winning BMW V12 LMR. Auberlen, who has over 400 race starts in BMWs already hold the record for most IMSApole positions and is currently only two wins away from being

the driver with the most IMSA victories.

BMW Motorsport drivers John Edwards will drive the unbeatable-in-its-day, fire breathing V8 powered 2001 (E46) M3 GTR and Connor DePhillippi will drive the No. 56 2011 (E92) M3 GT that gave BMW and BMW Team RLL the GT class driver, manufacturer, team and Michelin Green X championships in 2011. The V12 LMR, M3 GTR and M3 GT will compete in the new for 2019 Masters Endurance Legends class with 40-minute races on both Saturday and Sunday.