Bellagio Shanghai is the sibling hotel to the renowned Bellagio Towers in Las Vegas and Bellagio’s first ever hotel outside North America. WATG, one of the world’s leading hospitality design firm, and Wimberly Interiors, the interior design studio of WATG, worked alongside the Bellagio brand to raise the bar of hotel design in Shanghai, China’s most vibrant city, known as ‘The Paris of the East,’ and ‘the New York of the West’.

Clad in granite stone, the rich materials, columns and subdued details provide an understated reference to the design traditions of the area, capturing the elegance and glamour of 1930s Shanghai, known as ‘The Paris of the East,’ and ‘the New York of the West’.

Using a modern interpretation of Art Deco, the design narrative has been heavily influenced by the historical neighborhood of The Bund district. In keeping with the surrounding, historical architecture the design uses a neoclassical structure that references the legacy of Shanghai’s colonial past.

“The architectural style is a fitting gesture to the neo-classical buildings across the Suzhou River but the Bellagio still maintains a contemporary appeal due to the clean, crisp and subdued geometric lines of its Art Deco style.” – Roger Gaspar, Associate Vice President and Senior Project Designer, WATG.

Ten storeys follow the direction of the Suzhou River in rhythmic stepped facades and vertical towers, with guest room vistas maximizing the panoramic views of the Pudong skyline. The towers and grand Porte Cochère are punctuated by a procession of elegant columns, while multi functional space is designed to allow for impressive event experiences. The 162 guestrooms and 22 suites have been designed to maximise the panoramic views of the Pudong skyline and famous waterfront.

“The design for Bellagio Shanghai is expressed through the lens of couture fashion, with reinterpreted silhouettes, textures and embellishments. We are thrilled to be part of such a monumental project for Bellagio and Shanghai,” explained Oz Ekviriyakul, Associate Vice President and Creative Director, Wimberly Interiors.

“Set on the banks of the Suzhou River next to the Waibaidu Bridge, and offering incomparable views of the Bund and the Lujiazui district, it is designed to impress and inspire an elite clientele. Guest accommodations are exceptionally spacious, and some feature expansive private terraces, while suites are tended by personal butlers,” says LHW hospitality network.

The focal point of the hotel’s interior is the lobby. The grand staircase, handcrafted with Italian white marble, is highlighted by a chandelier constructed from Czech crystals. The colour palette features a contrast of creams and blacks, stylishly accented with champagne-coloured details and bold emerald fabrics. The grand staircase leads to a four-storey atrium and multi-function events space that utilises wrap-around LED technology, allowing for a fully immersive events experience.

The hotel is complemented by a contemporary-designed all-day brasserie and a multi-level Chinese restaurant, complete with vintage steamer trunks and signature red chandeliers. WATG and Wimberly Interiors’ design for Bellagio Shanghai also encompasses over 2,000-square meters of retail space; a spectacular ballroom opening onto a stunning three-storey high, cascading crystal waterfall chandelier; a rooftop viewing lounge; a lavish spa with a stunning indoor pool and fitness facilities.

Award-winning chef Julian Serrano, regarded as one of the finest culinary talents across America, brings his Italian restaurant Lago from Las Vegas to Shanghai.

images: watg