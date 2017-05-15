Automotive, Moving

Antonio Banderas to star as Ferruccio Lamborghini, founder of the famous car that bears his name

on/Comments closed

antonio banderas gallery

The Lamborghini biopic from Tonino Lamborghini’s book produced by Andrea Iervolino and Monika Bacardi’ s AMBI Media Group has landed with Antonio Banderas in the role of Ferruccio Lamborghini, creator of extraordinary cars and the legendary Miura Bull. Alec Baldwin is co-starring as rival Enzo Ferrari. Academy Award nominee Michael Radford (The Merchant of Venice, The Postman) has signed on to direct the movie based on La storia ufficiale (The official story), the biography written by his son Tonino Lamborghini, and are financing and producing a high octane feature biopic on Lamborghini’s extraordinary life.

AMBI Distribution, the worldwide sales arm of the AMBI Group, is handling global sales and will introduce the packaged project to buyers in Cannes. AMBI plans to shoot Lamborghini in Italy as well as other locations around the world that played a role in shaping the legend of Italian businessman Ferruccio Lamborghini. The film has a working title of “Lamborghini – The Legend.”

“The life and story of Ferruccio Lamborghini is potently epic in so many ways,” said Andrea Iervolino. “The screenplay that Bobby penned is a true masterpiece that reflects this story and now Antonio, Alec and Michael will bring it to life in a way only they can — original, sexy and universally commercial.”

ferruccio lamborghini biopic tonino lamborghini biopic

Monika Bacardi added, “We can’ t think of any actors better equipped to take on the roles of Ferruccio Lamborghini and Enzo Ferrari than multidimensional leading men Antonio Banderas and Alec Baldwin. This story of Lamborghini is not only about cars, corporations and remarkable careers. There is a particularly fascinating, but lesser-known private life of Lamborghini, and a beautiful love story that will be fun to see brought to
life by Antonio.

“My book ‘Ferruccio Lamborghini. La storia ufficiale’ (The official story) is the only text perfectly respectful of the real life of my father, despite numerous legends and anecdotes written or told by other people looking for a moment of celebrity,” said Tonino Lamborghini.

I really believe this film can translate into images and words the great humanity of Ferruccio and transmit to the viewers worldwide my father’s personality: a man full of energy, charisma, and passion.”

ferruccio lamborghini biopic-

 

Related posts:

Ferruccio Lamborghini Museum Anniversary-2016-“You buy a Lamborghini when you are somebody.” Ferruccio Lamborghini Museum Centenary Anniversary antonio coelho restaurant - LUXURY LIFESTYLE AWARDS IS PLEASED TO INTODUCE ANTONIO COELHO - THE CHIEF OF ELEGANT ANTONIO RESTAURANTLuxury Lifestyle Awards Asia 2015: Interview with Chef Antonio Coelho, The Chief of Antonio Restaurant Macau tonino lamborghini casa 2016_-_imola_armchair_collectionCarbon Imola and Booster. Tonino Lamborghini Casa with sporty appeal @ Salone del Mobile 2016 Lamborghini Goodwood Festival of Speed 2015--Lamborghini Aventador Veloce to have a roadster version Lamborghini Squadra Corse launches the Kart Drivers Program---A new Lamborghini initiative is investing in the GT champions of the future
Tagged: