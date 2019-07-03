All-electric hyper-luxury motorcycle: 2020 Curtiss Zeus, Radial V8

America’s most innovative luxury motorcycle maker has emerged from the dark with 2020 Curtiss Zeus Radial V8.

When it enters production in 2020, the Curtiss Zeus Radial V8 motorcycle will sell for $75,000 USD and serve as the brand’s first entry into the hyper-luxury motorcycle space. Successive model releases will occupy more accessible product categories, announced Curtiss Motorcycles.

The newly re-imagined Zeus motorcycle showcases an all-new skeletal space frame anchored to a unique powertrain architecture inspired by Glenn Curtiss’ legendary 1907 V8 motorcycle. The machine set a world speed record of 136 mph, which stood for over 20 years and earned Mr. Curtiss the moniker, “The Fastest Man on Earth.”

Glenn Curtiss (May 21, 1878 – July 23, 1930) was an American aviation and motorcycling pioneer, and a founder of the U.S. aircraft industry.

Inside the new electric “V8” powertrain

“With the battery cells packaged inside eight cylindrical towers configured in a flaring radial ‘V’ pattern, we’re not only able to tap into Glenn’s iconic V8 form language, but we’re also able to achieve maximum battery cooling efficiency. In this case, there exists no compromise between form and function,” explained Curtiss Designer Jordan Cornille.

Power from those eight electron-filled cylinders flows through a proprietary controller and motor package co-developed with British engineering firm YASA. While the Zeus Radial V8 powertrain is still being optimized, Curtiss estimates power output of 217HP and 147 lb-ft of immediate torque.

Battery capacity is projected to be 16.8 kWh at 399V.

The company recently launched an equity crowdfunding campaign through WeFunder to accelerate production of its innovative battery-electric motorcycles.