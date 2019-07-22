A range of totally exclusive features is found in the Flying Spur First Edition for Elton John AIDS Foundation Gala

This Flying Spur First Edition by Bentley is rare, collectable, and incredibly luxurious

All the individual elements combine to provide an exhilarating experience, a balance of poise and breath-taking pace, whether you are crossing continents as a Grand Tourer or on a city commute.

This Bentley Flying Spur First Edition, limited to just 12 months of production, is rare, collectable and ensuresan engaging driving experience on demand. Taking the driver on a journey of constant discovery this collector’s car will be auctioned at the Elton John AIDS Foundation Gala in support of the fund-raising charity at the inaugural Midsummer Party, Picozzi’s Villa Dorane, on July 24th.

To celebrate Bentley’s Centenary year, and to support Elton John AIDS Foundation’s Gala, Bentley is inviting the new owner of the Flying Spur First Edition to create their own bespoke and completely unique car through Bentley’s exclusive Co-Creation Luxury Service, offered only to a tiny selection of clients.

With an acceleration rate of 0-60 mph in just 3.7 seconds this world-leading sedan delivers extreme power and agility, through an Active All-Wheel Drive System and All Wheel steering.

An 8-speed ZF dual-clutch transmission maximises smooth acceleration and quick gearshifts, delivering improved fuel economy and efficiency.

This extraordinary limited edition model will display a First Edition exterior badge and a First Edition Fascia badge – a Union Jack flag with the numeral 1 in the centre; a choice of First Edition Bentley Winged Emblems embroidered into the headrests; and First Edition treadplates – presenting the Union Jack flag with First Edition written through the centre.

The very best of design, technology and craftsmanship, the Flying Spur First Edition includes as standard some of the most luxurious interior and exterior features below that are usually optional, announced the company.

The electronic Flying B mascot, undoubtedly one of the most iconic elements of the new model, has been exquisitely redesigned and is featured for the first time since 1959. The wings illuminate and the mascot deploys electronically when the owner approaches and unlocks the car. A panoramic sunroof, where the front panel tilts and slides rearwards over the

top of the fixed panel to open, is sumptuous element of the cabin.

You can take a technology break if you want to switch off at any time.

One truly distinctive feature is the Bentley Rotating Display, which enables switching between technology and classic design, allowing you to choose either. A technologically progressive touchscreen display, controlling apps, media and vehicle systems; a clean and beautifully veneered fascia; or three classic analogue dials – one for temperature, one which

is a compass, and one which is a journey timer (chronograph).

The Touring Specification includes cutting-edge systems, lane assist, night vision, head-up display and adaptive cruise control with traffic jam assist, among many other features. Mood lighting is configurable so the cabin can be personalised,with a choice of seven different colours in two variations.

In addition to the single veneer options, dual finish veneers offer all veneer species as an upper accent veneer over Grand Black.

Bentley EXP 100 GT reimagines the Grand Tourer for the world of 2035.

As Bentley Motors celebrated its 100th birthday on 10th of July, the luxury automotive brand unveied its vision of the future of luxury mobility at The Home of Bentley in Crewe. Beyond mere mobility, the Bentley EXP 100 GT concept car will enhance the owner’s Grand Touring experience, whether driving or being driven autonomously.

The sustainable future luxury was created through the use of 5,000-year-old Copper Infused Riverwood, Compass exterior paint made from recycled rice husks, 100% organic leather-like textile from wine making; Cumbrian crystal interfaces; British Farmed Wool carpets and embroidered cotton interior surfaces. The on-board Bentley Personal Assistantmaximises comfort by monitoring occupants’ well-being.