This is the smartphone we’d all like to own Land Rover and Bullit Group launch an Outdoor high-end Phone enabling fans to be outdoors for longer, with the confidence to go further.

Powerful enough for two full days of typical use and durable enough to keep you connected when the going gets tough, it is developed by Land Rover and Bullitt Group and will be revealed at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona (Dates: Feb 26, 2018 – Mar 1, 2018; Location: Fira de Barcelona, Barcelona, Spain).

Designed with cues from the unbeatably capable and desirable Land Rover Discovery, the Explore smartphone is at home in the office and on an outdoor adventure. The Land Rover Explore Outdoor Phone is born from the growing customer dissatisfaction with the fragility of their mobile phone and the poor battery life in particular, preventing them from using their mobile for key parts of their day to day life.

A powerful 4000mAh battery gives a full days hiking, biking or skiing with screen on constantly and GPS navigation mapping activated on the five inch HD display. Battery life can be doubled by using an Adventure Pack that also boosts the reliability and accuracy of the GPS signal and improves the mapping.

The Android-powered phone’s home screen has a customisable outdoor dashboard for instant access to weather information and data from the device’s sensors. The full HD screen works in bright sunlight and can be controlled with gloves or wet fingers. It is also fully compatible with all Land Rover in-car apps.

Land Rover Explore Outdoor Phone’s core functionality can be adapted to suit any situation by attaching hardware packs while on the go – each providing additional features – to enhance any adventure by enabling owners to go further, and stay out longer. The included Adventure Pack can replace the need for a separate GPS device with its powerful GPS patch antenna, additional battery and premium topographic mapping with Skyline augmented reality courtesy of ViewRanger.

The Land Rover Explore withstands everyday use outdoors. It is drop tested, can survive underwater (including salt water) and can cope with extreme temperatures and temperature changes. This level of protection ensures the device can cope with heavy downpours or a muddy trail and will continue to work and keep users connected at all times.

Designed in close collaboration with Land Rover, the smartphone takes key design cues from the Land Rover Discovery. Taking inspiration from the front grill design through to the headlamp architecture and even the knurled finish of the interior dials, it elegantly reflects the essence of the Land Rover brand.

The Land Rover Explore launches with the Adventure Pack, bringing GPS handheld capabilities to the smartphone straight out of the box with an MSRP of €649 / £599. It will be available to order from April 2018.