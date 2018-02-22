The prize ceremony of the INHORGENTA AWARD is one of the highlights of four eventful fair days.

The Inhorgenta Award 2018 is the „Oscar“ of the jewellery and watch industry and it was awarded in 7 categories for the first time this year. All watch and jewellery brands, designers and manufacturers were eligible to participate.

These are the winners of the Inhorgenta Awards 2018. They have succeeded in convincing the jury and the audience with their exceptional creativity, excellent craftsmenship and innovative performance – the winners are: Nanis (category „fine jewelry“), Gellner („fashion jewelry“), Goldschmiede Dreier („jewelry designer of the year“), Junghans („watch design of the year“), Tag Heuer („smart & connected watch of the year“), Hunke („retailer of the year“), und Jaime Moreno („best piece of jewelry“, audience vote).

2018 Inhorgenta Award ceremony was a big success – also for Klaus Dittrich, CEO of Inhorgenta Munich: more than 100 participants from 9 countries handed in their jewelry & horological creations for this prestigious honouring of the jewelry industry.

While presenter Alexander Mazza lead to the presentation of the awards, tension among the nominees was rising in a glamorously decorated Postpalast München. Finally, seven happy winners were shining on stage and were handed over their six pound diamond INHORGENTA AWARD.

In the category „Fine Jewelry“ Nanis won out over other nominees such as Hans D. Krieger and Niessing. Gellner made the running in the category „Fashion Jewelry“ against Altesse and Pesavento.

In the category „Watch Design of the year“ Junghans triumphed over Verhagen and Watchpeople. Goldschmiede Dreier emerged victorious in the category „Designer of the year“ before Johannes Hundt und Quite Quiet.

In the new category „Smart & Connected Watch of the Year“ Tag Heuer overwon Mont Blanc, Garmin and Casio. „Jewelry Retailer of the year“ is jeweler Hunke overtaking co-nominees Oeding-Erdel and Laufer.

FINE JEWELRY

THE WINNER: NANIS

Magical metamorphosis: The bracelet “Trasformista”, which is made from 18-karat gold with a white diamond, is a real stroke of genius by designer Laura Bicego. Twisted together, the individual links form a strict pattern. As soon as the bracelet unfolds, however, an imaginative sequence of organically formed golden elements emerges. The special highlight: the bracelet can be turned into a necklace.

What Inhorgenta jury said about Nanis: “This marvel of the art of goldsmithing is truly multifaceted and offers not only two different ways to wear it as arm jewelry, but can also be transformed into a splendid necklace in no time at all. Someone has really thought about the needs of women here for a change: women who naturally look forward to getting one piece of jewelry, but are of course even happier to get three (in one…).”

INHORGENTA AWARDS 2018 – WATCH DESIGN AWARD

THE WINNER: JUNGHANS

The unique charisma of the moon inspired Junghans to offer a worthy platform for the Earth’s satellite in the form of a Meister watch. Harmoniously designed right down to the last detail, the stars on the moon display gleam brightly, just like the rose gold case. A special feature can be discovered when looking at the celestial bodies: a Junghans star that illuminates the firmament. The Meister Calendar also positions the day of the week and month clearly outside the center of the dial for optimum readability.

INHORGENTA AWARDS 2018 – FASHION JEWELRY of THE YEAR 2018

THE WINNER: GELLNER

The new pearl ring from the “Stars in Heaven” line radiates self-confidence and fascinates with breathtaking contrasts. Fine 750 rose gold and blackened stainless steel offer an expressive platform for a mysterious and shiny cultured pearl. The precious Tahitian cultured pearl with its iridescent shimmer stands in exciting contrast to the rough charm of steel. “Stars in Heaven” – a declaration of love to the strong woman.

“GELLNER, the “Fashion Jewelry Brand of the year 2018”, deserves to be applauded: it is a true trendsetter when it comes to the latest generation of pearl jewelry and has succeeded in giving pearl jewelry a young feel again over the past few decades,” said INHORGENTA AWARDS jury.

INHORGENTA AWARDS 2018 – JEWELRY DESIGNER OF THE YEAR

THE WINNER: GOLDSCHMIEDE DREIER

The blacksmith’s art, complete with corners and edges, are what distinguish this exquisite piece of jewelry. Skillfully crafted by hand, the ring has true character. The pure precious metal determines its weight. It is a ring that has a personality and, like a fine wine, gains in value from year to year.

“At a time when many things seem to be more and more conformist and interchangeable and move at lightning pace, Ottilie Dreier produces jewels of true weight and with conviction. In her goldsmith’s workshop in Rheda-Wiedenbrück, Westphalia, she realizes jewelry dreams made of pure gold and silver, fine pearls and precious stones. Their creations have striking forms, they are, quite literally, solid pieces and very much the result of authentic craftsmanship.”

INHORGENTA AWARDS 2018 SMART & CONNECTED WATCH

THE WINNER: TAG HEUER

TAG Heuer presents the second generation of the Swiss-made Smartwatch. It combines two worlds, namely traditional Swiss watchmaking and state-of-the-art technology from Silicon Valley. With the look of the legendary Carrera, the Connected Modular offers the greatest possible individualization: the lugs, strap, casing and bezel are very easy to replace. The real sensation, however, is the option to purchase mechanical modules from the Carrera collection. The Smartwatch can thus be transformed into a three-hand model from the Carrera line or even into a tourbillon in no time at all.

What jury says: “Smartwatches and connected watches are expanding the world of timepieces and offering completely new possibilities for the wrist. The wide range of submitted watches and their innovative functions made it really difficult for us to make our decision. However, we as a jury clearly

recognized that all the opportunities offered by a future technology are opening up here: the jury of the Inhorgenta Award 2018 warmly congratulates Tag Heuer on winning the category “Smart & Connected Watch of the Year”!



INHORGENTA AWARDS 2018 – BEST PIECE OF JEWELRY in 2018

THE WINNER: JAIME MORENO

A beautifully green, shimmering boulder opal measuring 60.5 x 17.5 millimeters forms the magical center of this exclusive Jaime Moreno pendant. Like a precious flower, the opal is framed by diamonds and gold.

“Our audience, who chose the “Best Piece of Jewelry”, recognized the unique aura of this wonderful piece of jewelry – and voted the necklace “Tornasol” the winner of this category. We’re really lucky that Jaime Moreno didn’t stay in his first career as an engineer, but instead chose to bring more color and brilliance to life with his creations today.



INHORGENTA AWARDS 2018 – RETAILER OF THE YEAR

THE WINNER: JUWELIER HUNKE IN LUDWIGSBURG

The dedicated sales team, above all the “Hunke clover” comprising brother and sister Thomas Hunke and Christina von Halász with their spouses Isabel Christina Hunke and Frank von Halász, will ensure a warm welcome. With a sure instinct for trends and future classics, they put together a diverse range of mechanical watches from the most important luxury brands and jewelry from the most renowned manufacturers. The new concept has given rise to an aesthetic showcasing of the product worlds in a superb ambience, where shopping becomes a real experience.