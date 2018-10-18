Truly a once in a lifetime experience: Ring in 2019 Atop Times Square

Plans for NYE? Ring in the New Year with an over the top celebration just 150 feet below the Times Square Ball—the closest live view of the event in the world.

Gaze upon the estimated one million people in Times Square and join them as the clock strikes twelve with a champagne toast high above the crowds. The ultimate New Year’s Eve experience returns to The Knickerbocker Hotel with an extravagant celebration.

What was once an annual celebration has become a global tradition, and The Knickerbocker offers the opportunity to experience it at the crossroads of the universe, 17 stories above the crowds.

There is simply no better way to ring in the New Year

Located just 150 feet below the world-renowned Times Square New Year’s Eve Ball on the corner of 42nd Street and Broadway, the luxury lifestyle hotel presents two exclusive New Year’s Eve packages for their largest annual event.

Each package includes tickets for two to the one-of-a-kind rooftop party at the hotel’s St. Cloud rooftop bar and lounge, along with a two-night minimum stay in the hotel’s luxurious accommodations.

The Knickerbocker offers the choice of two select packages for discerning travelers to experience a bucket-list New Year’s Eve. The Platinum Package: Reserved outdoor seating for the night with the closest view of the Ball Drop, ultra-premium bottle service by dedicated service staff, personal heaters and blankets. The Gold Package offers a standing room only with access to the outdoor terrace all night.

Both packages include access to a premium open bar for the duration of the event, as well as a champagne toast at midnight. Celebrity Chef Charlie Palmer will offer a menu of passed gourmet hors d’oeuvres, as well as decadent food stations. For respite after the revelries, accommodations in one of the hotel’s luxurious 330 guestrooms, including 27 Junior Suites and four Tribute Suites is also included with each package.

Curated musical selections and sophisticated entertainment will ensure the dancefloor remains crowded for the evening’s entirety. St. Cloud also features three plush private box seats, situated at the epicenter of the festivities that can accommodate groups of 12 to 25 guests. Guests seeking a more exclusive VIP experience may reserve a box seat for $75,000 to $125,000.