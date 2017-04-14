Loewe Craft Prize has announced its first winning entries. Tree of Life 2 by Ernst Gamperl is the winner of the 2017 LOEWE Craft Prize.

A distinguished jury of leading figures in design, architecture, journalism and museum curatorship awarded the first Loewe Craft Prize to Ernst Gamperl of Germany.

LOEWE seeks to recognise uniquely talented artisans whose artistic vision and will to innovate will set a new standard for the future of craft. The incentive for the prize goes back to the roots of LOEWE, a leading luxury house that started as a collective of artisans in 1846.

Ernst Gamperl received a silver trophy from iconic actress Charlotte Rampling, along with a cash prize of 50,000 euros.

“The work of Ernst Gamperl has something which conveys a unique voice, and the physicality of these pieces will be important for many more years to come,” commented Loewe Creative Director Jonathan Anderson.

In a statement, the president of the jury Anatxu Zabalbeascoa explained the reasons behind the selection “For the way in which this works explores the meeting point between formal values and a social message. This is an object that is both beautiful, and teaches us the value of recycling. It is based on rescuing fallen trees and bringing nature back to life, with exquisite skill. It is the work of a gifted craftsman who has the special ability to have developed a distinctive individual voice rather than a style or signature”

The jury also awarded two Special Mentions to Yoshiaki Kojiro and Artesanías Panikua.

All the finalist entries in this first Loewe Foundation Craft Prize are featured in an exhibition that was inaugurated on April 11 at the COAM (Colegio Oficial de Arquitectos de Madrid) in Madrid. The exhibition will then travel to New York (Chamber Gallery, May 30 – June 6, 2017), Tokyo (November 2017) and London (Collect Saatchi Gallery, February 22-26, 2018).