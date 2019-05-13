Top 30 Startup Solutions for Crafting the High-End Customer Experience of Tomorrow

Discover the customer care solutions proposed by the 30 startups joining LVMH at Viva Technology Paris 2019, the world’s rendezvous for startups & leaders.

With Viva Technology 2019 event ready to kick off in a few days, discover the solutions from these 30 startups welcomed by LVMH luxury group during the world’s premier event celebrating innovation.

“This year’s group of 30 startups with the best solutions for “Crafting the Customer Experience of Tomorrow” represent nine countries and span ten categories. Their solutions range from omnichannel to supply chain, clienteling to customer service, and from data analytics to artificial intelligence,” said LVMH conglomerate, the French multinational luxury goods conglomerate headquartered in Paris.

AWARENESS-focused startups

CareOS

CareOS is the first health and beauty platform specifically designed for all areas of wellness. With its Artemis smart mirror, CareOS combines artificial intelligence, augmented reality, 4D, voice commands, object recognition and facial recognition into an immersive personalized experience. From the connected shower to the scale to the toothbrush, more than 50 IoT (Internet of Things) devices and products are integrated into the CoreOS platform, for a fully connected bathroom. Find out more: care-os.com/index-fr.html

Antvoice

The “predictive targeting” solution from this French startup, which was founded in 2015, uses advanced machine learning to predict the purchase intentions of web users. Antvoice allows brands to optimize investments in new customer acquisition by proposing 100% personalized advertising recommendations. This unique technology predicts consumer intentions to enable smart space buying and real-time optimization of campaigns. Find out more: antvoice.com/fr

Lululab

An offshoot of Samsung Electronics, this Korean startup has developed LUMINI, a smart skincare assistant that analyzes the balance of facial skin. After a scan that is completed in just seven seconds, users receive a complete analysis of their complexion and personalized recommendations based on the specific features of their skin. Find out more: lulu-lab.com/

EXPLORATION

Allure Systems

Allure Systems is a made-in-France solution that debuted in 2017. It uses digitized garments and models to create on-figure images for e-commerce fashion businesses. Allure Systems visual studios let fashion brands generate images corresponding to all body types without models or photographers. Find out more: alluresystems.com.

Qloo

Qloo taps into “cultural artificial intelligence” to predict consumer taste across domains including media, entertainment, consumer products, fashion, hospitality, and travel. Qloo’s artificial intelligence platform is a market leader in leveraging consumer insights to solve real-world problems for leading companies in these sectors. Find out more: qloo.com/

Slyce

Slyce uses visual recognition to find products inspired by objects seen in the real world, scanning photos or catalogues. Slyce runs a visual search from a photo on a mobile phone to reinvent the customer journey. By converting a photo into a detailed product description Slyce helps users find exactly what they want and connects them to content thanks to a navigation experience based on visual matching and automatic categorization. Find out more: slyce.it/

STORYTELLING

OpenDataSoft

OpenDataSoft believes that organizations can only create value from their data if they share it. The startup offers market-leading data sharing solutions that redefine enterprise data management. These solutions give organizations a one-stop hub for organized data and tools to access, visualize, analyze and share this data. Find out more: opendatasoft.com/

OMNICHANNEL

Nextail

Using powerful predictive analytics and artificial intelligence, Nextail has developed a solution that lets stores optimize inventory allocation in record time. Because clothing companies lose billions of dollars each year due to either insufficient or excess inventory, Nextail has developed a solution to transfer surplus inventory geographically from one store to another where stock needs replenishing and vice versa, thus offsetting the losses from inability to meet demand or from unsold inventory. Nextail takes charge of inventory transfers between points of sale thanks to its application and manages logistics with delivery partners, allowing distributors to maximize sales both locally and internationally.Find out more: nextail.co/

Revers.io

The Revers.io platform digitizes the entire after-sales process with a range of solutions designed for all distribution channels: stores, e-commerce websites and marketplaces. Revers.io reinvents traditional logistics flows to meet the need for cross-channel integration and traceability of returns thanks to two dedicated solutions, one for merchants and another for enterprises. The merchant solution provides e-commerce websites and marketplaces with a single platform that centralizes reverse logistics and after-sales messages across Europe. The enterprise offer is designed for retailers who recognize that an omnichannel organization of reverse logistics is essential to a positive customer experience. Find out more: https://www.revers.io/

SimpliField

From wholesale to retail and merchandising to training, SimpliField is a platform that automates retail excellence processes and serves as a connective tissue between the field and headquarters. With customizable dashboards, SimpliField gives each team access to the right information in real time for rapid analysis and sharing of performance data. The SimpliField mobile application empowers field teams to achieve daily goals with a personalized brief that outlines objectives, guidelines, new missions and a 360° profile of the store. Lastly, with SimpliField headquarters teams can monitor the activity of the distribution network in real time, deploying decisions and optimizing operations in real time, working seamlessly with in-store teams. Find out more: simplifield.com

Stockly

Stockly lets e-retail sites continue to sell even when they experience stock-outs. The software connects brand and e-retailer inventories to ship the out of stock product from another partner merchant in the Stockly network. Find out more: https://www.stockly.ai/

Storefront

Launched in 2014, Storefront is a marketplace that connects brands, e-commerce businesses and artists with space owners for short term rentals. Storefront democratizes access to commercial space and allows the creation of pop-up stores around the world. It is the only platform offering thousands of quality spaces across the globe. With Storefront, any brand can pop up in any location to test new markets and even launch simultaneously in multiple locations worldwide. Find out more: https://www.thestorefront.fr/

Inline Digital

Inline Digital is a tool designed to simplify wholesale operations. The platform automates the wholesale process, which has previously been done manually, particularly for invoicing. By reducing the time needed for this antiquated method and enabling analysis of previously inaccessible date, Inline Digital enables brands and distributors in every industry to manage the sales lifecyle for their products faster and more efficiency thanks to a platform that centralizes data. Find out more: https://www.inlinedigital.io/

Timekettle Technologies

Founded in China in 2016, this startup proposes instantaneous translation thanks to an AI-powered wireless earphone. With its unique interaction modes and over 36 embedded languages, WT2 can be used anywhere across the world for a flawless communication experience. Find out more: https://wt2.timekettle.co/en/mobile-app-solid/

PRODUCT

TerraNIS – Geoinformation services based on Earth Observation

Agronomic, viticultural and oenological advice and decision support tools for land management

TerraNIS is a specialist in agronomic, viticultural and oenological advice and decision support tools for land management. TerraNIS agriculture services optimize crop potential and reduce production costs thanks to the Pixagri and Fertisat tools. Its viticulture services segment vineyards according to the potential of the parcels with Oenoview. AndTerraMAP helps customers make the right decisions thanks to objective and up-to-date knowledge of their territory. Find out more: terranis.fr/

Artiris

Created in 2015, this French startup has created the Compoz smart scent diffuser, which delivers personalized natural perfumes. The device enables instant creation of ambient scents matched to users’ wants and needs thanks to five pods of natural essential oils, all certified organic with ethically sourced ingredients. The Compoz project is all about understanding, analyzing and retranscribing an “olfactory heritage”. This innovation bridges the best of luxury perfume making, technological excellence and luxury with a French touch. En savoir plus: artiris-parfum.com/

EVRYTHNG

Created in the UK in 2011, this smart platform enables brands to roll out new applications, better control their production chain and communicate directly with customers to achieve three objectives: activate, authenticate and amplify. By assigning an Active Digital Identity to products, Evrythng enhances customer confidence in brands and boosts revenue by resolving integrity issues related to their production chain. It also lets brands forge direct relations with their customers by transforming these products into communications channels that connect with consumers. With Evrythng, each product is connected to the Web via its Active Digital Identity. Evrythng is already working with Moët Hennessy. Find out more: evrythng.com/

TRIAL EXPERIENCE

Euveka

In less than 30 seconds the Euveka solution reproduces the evolution of the human body according to age or morphotype, allowing precision control over each step in prototyping clothes. This makes the production process faster, more reliable and more ethical by reducing textile waste. The Emineo robot mannequin is designed specifically for the textile industry professionals. The innovative technology lets it evolve integrally or by zone, in height or width, depending on the size of a given garment. Find out more: euveka.com/fr/

Fitle

Fitle is a simple and intuitive smart shopping app for online clothing retailers. Sizes may vary from one brand to the next and size guides are not always easy to understand. Fitle takes the guessing out of shopping for clothes online with a system that recommends the right size for the body shape of each e-shopper. Brands benefit from less hesitation at the moment of purchase, improving their conversion rates and reducing product returns while learning more about their customers. Fitle recommendations are based on body shapes and customer purchase history. Find out more: fitle.com/

3D Look

3D Look of the U.S. has developed a solution that creates a 3D model of the body from smartphone photos, enabling businesses to create a hyper-personalized shopping experience for customers that is intuitive and available anywhere. Customers simply take two photos of themselves, one from the front, one from the side and 3D Look computers their measurements and body shape to generate an accurate 3D model. 3D Look integrates three solutions in a single interface. Perfect Fit recommends the right size for each customer, while Virtual Try-On lets customers see how the product fits their actual body size and shape. Lastly, the app can generate instant human body measuring with a list of 24 measurements. Find out more: 3dlook.me/

VOIR

Founded in 2016, this U.S. startup brings beauty products into the digital world. Thanks to its augmented reality solution digital try-on of makeup has never been so real. The innovative technology creates a 100% digital vision, drawing on machine learning, neural networks and strong expertise in makeup. It precisely digitizes the unique colors and textures of makeup products from different brands. The application scans the face and analyzes the complexion to generate a realistic, textured 3D rendering using AR. Since the beginning of April 2019 Guerlain products can be tried out digitally using the Voir app. Find out more: voir.me/

Wannaby

Wannaby uses augmented reality to let users running its application try on shoes, jewelry, clothes or makeup directly from their mobile phone camera. Find out more: wanna.by/

PAYMENT

SilkPay

Used by over 650 million Chinese consumers, the mobile payment application Alipay has become one of the most powerful tools to gain recognition among this clientele when they travel abroad. The first application to reach one billion users, the WeChat platform has quickly become the second-largest mobile payment giant in China. SilkPay has

developed payment solutions for payments outside of China via these two applications, coupled with digital marketing services to enable European businesses to attract Chinese customers by allowing them to use their habitual payment solution when they travel. Find out more: silkpay.eu/

CRM

Automat startup

This Canadian startup accompanies the customer journey from the purchase through support using a conversational AI platform. The platform lets brands communicate directly with their customers via interactive display advertising, voice searches, virtual sales assistants and product Q&A in conversational mode. Live agents can then provide relevant answers to more complex customer queries. Find out more: automat.ai/

Chattermill startup

Chattermill applies artificial neural networks to customer feedback to let brands make customer-centric recommendations. Find out more: chattermill.io/

DigitalGenius startup

Recognizing that customers want customer service that is fast, efficient and compatible with their preferred contact channels, DigitalGenius has created a platform that automates this stage in the customer journey. Using artificial intelligence, the platform enables brands to communicate with their customers wherever they are and turn customer

service into a competitive advantage. Find out more: digitalgenius.com/

Ocheng startup

Ocheng applies artificial intelligence to WeChat retailing. A marketing platform leverages this powerful technology to propose both marketing solutions and payment services for brands in China. Find out more: ocheng.me/

Octipas startup

A specialist in in-store digital experiences, Octipas has developed a solution that lets brands manage different steps in the customer journey, from clienteling to payment lines to stock management and order taking. The solution is based on connected tablets for sales staff, removing borders between digital and physical to ensure a seamless omnichannel customer journey.

Replika startup

Sales associates no longer have to wait for customers to come to them. The Replika clienteling solution lets them inspire sales beyond the store and lets customers engage online with sales associates, avoiding periods of in-store inactivity in order to maximize sales.

Yilou Software

Yilou Software has developed an application that lets sales staff communicate with their customers via their WeChat account to help them make purchase decisions thanks to customer data and recommendation algorithms.