Automotive, Moving

Three high-performance luxury Grand Tourers by Bentley at Goodwood Festival of Speed 2018

on/Comments closed

 

Bentley Motors, the most sought after luxury car brand in the world, is once again demonstrating the automotive brand’s expertise in crafting the world’s finest high-performance luxury Grand Tourers.

Bentley_Continental GT and GT3

Bentley Continental GT and GT3; photos: bentley

Bentley will showcase three of its most fastest new cars at the Goodwood Festival of Speed (July 12-15), the world’s largest automotive garden party set against the spectacular backdrop of Goodwood House in West Sussex, UK.

The highlight of Bentley’s presence will be the Bentayga W12 which recently completed the famous Pikes Peak International Hillclimb. The car arrives at FOS directly from its record-breaking run at the ‘Race to the Clouds’ in Colorado Springs, USA.

At the hands of Pikes Peak veteran Rhys Millen, the 600 bhp luxury SUV established a new fastest-ever time for its class over the precipitous 12.42 mile race, and Millen will now pilot the car up Goodwood’s own challenging hill ascent.

The new Bentley Continental GT will also make its public debut on the Goodwood hillclimb. Since its launch in 2003, the Continental GT has defined the luxury GT segment, appealing to customers right around the world. With this new iteration – completely redesigned from the ground up by Bentley’s engineering team in Crewe – the British luxury marque has re-imagined the Grand Tourer for the 21st Century, offering unrivalled performance, craftsmanship, refinement and technology. Fans of the marque will get a sense of the car’s 3.6-second 0- 60mph and 207 mph performance when it takes on the Goodwood hill.

The all-new Continental GT3 racecar will be piloted at Goodwood by Bentley Boy Guy Smith. Based on the new Continental GT road car, the GT3 is currently competing in the Blancpain GT Series Endurance Cup.

Bentley Continental GT and GT3 models

Bentley Continental GT and GT3 models; photos: bentley

Pikes Peak Bentayga-

Pikes Peak Bentayga; photo: bentley

Bentley Pikes Peak Bentayga, June 2018 Photo: James Lipman / jameslipman.com

Photo: James Lipman / jameslipman.com

 

 

Related posts:

Ford mustang GT - aircraft-inspired 2018 versionAircraft-inspired Ford Mustang GT to debut at Goodwood Festival of Speed 2018 ispaceexploration-001Space exploration rover joins star-studded lineup at Goodwood Festival of Speed 2018 Stefan Sielaff BentleyBentley is exploring the future of British luxury in the year 2050 Mulsanne_Hallmark_LE_FlyingB2_GoldFrom off-road luxury to extreme on-road performance: Bentley at 2017 Geneva Motor Show Mercedes-Benz 750-kilogram racing car W 125, driven by Jochen Mass in the Grossglockner Grand Prix 2012Goodwood Festival of Speed: Classic racing cars at the “world’s biggest automotive garden party”
Tagged: