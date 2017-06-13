These homes were designed for the discerning Kapalua resident, providing the ultimate island retreat with all of the benefits of a luxury condominium and a AAA Five Diamond oceanfront property combined into one.

RC Kapalua Owner announced that sales of the newly remodeled homes at The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Kapalua began last week. Fifteen residences are now available starting from the low-$1,000,000s for one-bedroom homes and mid- $1,000,000s for two-bedroom homes. This is an extraordinary opportunity for owners to be part of this outstanding location in the 22,000- acre master planned Kapalua Resort on Maui.

Each home was recently remodeled by the award-winning Philpotts Interiors, including thoughtfully selected contemporary furniture, artwork, and enhanced kitchens and appliances. Each of the available one- and two-bedroom residences include updated kitchens, spacious new living areas, and private lanais. The homes offer superb comfort and are beautifully furnished with everything from top-of-the-line Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances to fine linens and custom artwork. A dedicated Residential Services Manager is available to tend to owners’ needs.

The residences occupy a dedicated wing of The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua with the world-class resort services and unsurpassed amenities at owners’ fingertips. This includes priority access, charging privileges, and preferred rates at many of the businesses within Kapalua Resort including two championship golf courses (The Bay Course and The Plantation Course), Kapalua Golf Academy, a 17,500-square-foot spa with 15 treatment rooms, and restaurants including The Banyan Tree, Kai Sushi, The Beach House, Alaloa Lounge, The Pool Bar & Café, The Terrace, and Aina Gourmet Market. Pre-arrival arrangements such as booking tee times, spa appointments, and dinner reservations are all available through the dedicated Residential Services office.

The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua amenities also include an iconic three-tiered swimming pool, a fitness center, a 4,844- square-foot retail arcade, 32,000 square feet of meeting space, tennis courts, two marine sanctuaries, and renowned golden sand beaches.