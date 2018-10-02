The newest member of the Mercedes-Benz SUV family celebrated its world premiere. Modern luxury on and off the road – the new GLE debuts at Paris Auto Show 2018.

Mercedes-Benz is presenting no fewer than five new vehicles to global audiences at the 2018 Mondial de l’Auto Paris.

“If you’re looking for a perfect match in the form of an SUV, the GLE is the one: it’s smart, it’s perceptive – and of course, it’ s a beauty,” says Ola Källenius, Member of the Board of Management of Daimler AG, responsible for Group Research and Mercedes-Benz Cars Development. “Our line-up here in Paris underlines that we want to offer a perfect match for every customer: with the Mercedes of electric vehicles, our EQC, with our expanded and exciting compact range and with the best SUV we have ever built.”

The newest member of the Mercedes-Benz SUV family celebrated its world premiere on the eve of the Paris Auto Show.

With a cd of 0.29, the new Mercedes-Benz GLE SUV is not only best-in-class, it also boasts innovations such as the E-ACTIVE BODY CONTROL. The fully networked, 48-volt, hydro-pneumatic, active suspension is available for the first time in combination with the new air suspension.

Another highlight of the premium SUV is the further-developed driver assistance systems. With Active Tailback Assist, the GLE can identify traffic jams ahead of time, provide the driver with active support in stop-and-go traffic up to around 60 km/h and even help make way for emergency vehicles. Should oncoming traffic present a risk of collision when turning across the road, Active Brake Assist with cross-traffic function slows the vehicle down at typical turning speeds.

Fully variable all-wheel drive (Torque on Demand TonD) is available for the first time for vehicles with six- and eight- cylinder engines as well as the plug-in hybrid. It adjusts the torque distribution between the front and rear axles from zero to 100 percent based on the selected driving program. The significantly greater wheelbase (up 80 mm) delivers even more interior space, while the optional electrically adjustable second seating row offers exceptional comfort and convenience. A third row of seats is also available.

One particular highlight was the new battery-electric Mercedes-Benz EQC (electricity consumption combined: 22.2 kWh/100 km; CO2 emissions combined: 0 g/km, preliminary figures)1, which celebrated its show premiere in Paris following its world premiere in Stockholm at the beginning of September and symbolises the start of a new era of mobility at Daimler.

More new products at the 2018 Mondial de l’Auto Paris

Also celebrating its world premiere in Paris was the Mercedes-AMG GT 43 4MATIC+ 4-Door Coupé. The performance brand from Affalterbach is thus broadening its sports car line-up with an entry model that is an extremely attractive value proposition. Two further vehicles also enjoyed their show premieres – the new A-Class saloon with a wheelbase of 2,729 millimetres adds a further dimension to the Mercedes-Benz compact family, while the Vision EQ Silver Arrow show car pays homage to the successful W 125 from 1937. The alubeam silver finish is evocative of the historic Silver Arrows, which, for reasons of weight saving, were not painted in their usual white livery.