The Dolce&Gabbana Alta Gioielleria stickpin brooches are a revelation

Palazzo Clerici is among Milan’s most charming historical palaces. Located in the heart of the city, the palace was acquired in 1653 by the Clerici Family, who entrusted Giambattista Tiepolo with the task of decorating the ceiling of the gallery. For the Dolce & Gabbana annual Alta Gioielleria exhibition, the decorations were inspired by the Tiepolo’s pink.

The inspiration and mood for the Alta Gioielleria dinner at Palazzo Clerici Milan is very much taken from the incredible “Tiepolo” fresco in the ceiling of the Sala Tiepolo. Tiepolo’s pink, a shade that characterizes each of his paintings, was reproduced in the floral composition and the light design.

The brooches created for Dolce&Gabbana Alta Gioielleria are all unique in their aspects, from the birth of the design to its realization, with maximum attention to details, even if imperceptible like the engravings. In particular, the construction of the Pomegranate brooch is in red gold with white gold inserts and with precious stones.

The Dolce&Gabbana Alta Gioielleria stickpin brooch in yellow, white and pink gold with rhodolite garnets, rubies and diamonds is a unique work of art. The pomegranate, symbol of wealth, is dedicated to what is the classic concept of jewellery and what also recalls the Renaissance Art.

The Dolce&Gabbana Alta Gioielleria necklace in white gold with Mozambican “Paraiba” tourmaline named “Oceanina” and diamonds is the highest representation of craftsmanship. Reflecting classical tastes, with perfectly balanced colors and volumes, the necklaces have an unbelievable lightness. The pieces are completely handmade by Dolce&Gabbana’s master craftsmen able to express their knowledge of goldsmithing.

The Alta Gioielleria necklace with “Paraiba” and “Rubellite” tourmalines simulates a ribbon that twirls on itself. The cushion-cut stones are set and surrounded by a frame of precious diamonds.

The magnificent jewelry was the perfect addition to the costumes presented at the Alta Moda Show. For the Alta Moda Show, which was presented in the frame of the Teatro alla Scala, the floral designers have used around 10.000 flowers and a couple of tons of fruit in the shades of red to recreate the passionate mood of the Puccini’s “Tosca”

The Opera and its heroines, through their own passions, strength and fragility were the inspiration for the Dolce&Gabbana Alta Moda Fashion Show exhibited in the extraordinary setting of the Teatro Alla Scala.

Last November, Christie’s presented Art Adorned: a private-selling exhibition of Old Master paintings and decorative arts paired with extraordinary couture creations from Dolce&Gabbana Alta Moda and Alta Gioielleria. A visual feast of fashion and fine art, the exhibition traced the influence of the Renaissance, Baroque and Rococo movements on the opulent garments and jewels of Dolce&Gabbana’s Alta Moda collections – a testament to the enduring power of classic art on contemporary culture today.

Important Old Master paintings and decorative arts from the 14th to 19th centuries were shown alongside Dolce&Gabbana couture garments and jewels. Many of the items on display were available for purchase privately.