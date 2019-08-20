The custom-made Onda 321L limo tender emanates exclusivity, while being cozy, and functional at the same time

The Onda 321L is an outstanding luxury service boat.

The new 321L is a 9.75-meter custom-made limousine tender designed by the Scandinavian Mannerfelt Design Team.

Onda Tenders, the Greek shipyard specialized in luxurious fast motor yachts, revealed full details about one of its most advanced and complicated projects. The Onda 321L limo tender has been manufactured and supplied for the 85-meter O’Ptasia megayacht, Golden Yachts’ flagship.

The profile is well balanced in proportions and quite neutral, which means it would fit many different yachts from vintage to more innovative ones.

According to the shipyard, The 9.75-meter Onda 321L looks equally appealing and in the proper place somewhere in the glitzy Cote d’Azur or taking guests in ultimate style from the mothership to a secluded uninhabited island in the Cyclades, sipping chilled champagne, while being completely covered from the wind.

The award-winning Scandinavian-based Mannerfelt Design Team, long-term partners of the Greek shipyard, has penned the yacht’s main layout. This particular, well-balanced appearance in combination with practicality and a very smooth ride is something that dynamic modern yacht owners really want.

It reaches higher cruising speeds of 42 knots thanks to the innovative double step hull technology, without compromising a uniquely comfortable ride.

“The Onda 321L is an outstanding luxury service boat,” George Riginos, CEO at Onda Tenders, said. “It has a special hull form that allows more space inside the cabin. Also, it starts planning at lower speeds, only from 10 knots, which is amazing. Therefore, the ride is much smoother and top speed is higher than usual for comparable tenders. It is as if a limousine was crossed with a Ferrari. The 321L is a very successful model. We have already launched one unit and two more are in build. They all are different in terms of the design but use the same proven platform.”

The limousine tender’s layout consists of three zones.

The helm is placed in the bow area for the best possible visibility, easy docking and complete control over the boat. There are stations for a skipper and a crew-member, while all the necessary equipment is concentrated at hand. The aft part of the yacht is a large open teak swim and boarding platform.

“The new Onda limousine tender combines practicality with elegance. For example, side foam fenders are bigger compared to other boats on the market and it ensures solid protection and easy docking. The double step hull gives a smooth ride and easy to plane,” said Ted Mannerfelt, Design Director at Mannerfelt Design Team, a studio that realized over a hundred boat projects, including several collaborations with Onda Tenders, and won numerous world championship offshore racing titles.

The middle section of the Onda 321L is a generous covered cockpit. Two hand-stitched leather couches are installed lengthwise and they are large enough to accommodate up to ten guests in absolute comfort. In addition, there is a number of extra features inside to make sure a journey from the yacht to a favorite beach club or secluded bays is pure fun, such as a high-end entertainment system, an espresso machine and a compact champagne cooler.

Different deck configurations and interior furnishings can be provided to match the exact given specification and make the Limo as distinctive as its mothership.