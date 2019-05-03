Terracotta On The Go: A new generation of essentials for fast and easy makeup

Terracotta On The Go, the emblem in the Guerlain beauty universe, is turning 40. The new 2019 Terracotta On The Go was designed for women who are always on the move.

Guerlain The Terracotta On The Go collection; foundation & highlighter sticks, a loose powder and a contouring palette, are some of the best allies for a glowing sun-kissed complexion.

To keep radiant beauty anytime, anywhere, luxury French Beauty Maison Guerlain has unveiled Terracotta On The Go, a new product line for the iconic sun-kissed powder. Guerlain is celebrating four decades of this beauty essential, which became one of Guerlain’s most popular product.

Terracotta On The Go is letting women keep a sun-kissed glow all year round thanks to four products that slip easily into a handbag for instant use. Terracotta powder gives the skin a radiant, healthy glow with beautiful natural warmth. Now this icon is available in a new generation of essentials for fast and easy makeup, wherever you are.

“Whether headed to girls night, a date, on the underground, or in a taxi, these gems provide a complete make-up look or delicate touch-ups for a beautiful golden sun-kissed glow. Taking your from the office to whereever your need to be,” says Guerlain.

This new beauty routine has four simple steps. After the skin is given a smooth, velvety finish with the Terracotta Skin stick, the Terracotta Touch powder creates a luminous matte sheen thanks to the integrated applicator. The Highlighting stick sets off the complexion with a rosy glow effect and the Contour & Glow palette finishes the look.

The fast, sophisticated and intuitive use of the Terracotta On The Go makeup products is accompanied by the sunny floral scents of Guerlain’s mythic Terracotta powder, “an accord of orange blossom and exotic fruit set off by bright notes of jasmine, ylang-ylang, and Gardenia taitensis flower.”

Choose between 6 sun-kissed shades to subtly perfect or sculpt the face with Terracotta stick foundation. Then, add a luminous touch to the high points of the face to add radiance thanks to our cream highlighter stick in 4 irridiscent shades.