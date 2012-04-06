Planning family trips this year? 2012 Travelers’ choice hotels for families

2012 Travelers’ choice hotels for families



TripAdvisor has identified the most highly rated family-friendly properties covering popular hotspots for families worldwide. 2012 Travelers’ Choice award-winning Hotels for Families include 504 top family-friendly properties, recognized in 25 markets around the globe.

Award winners were determined based on the hotels most highly rated by those who traveled with family.

To provide even more information to help travelers plan the perfect trip, TripAdvisor has named family-friendly “Large Hotels and Resorts” and “Small Hotels and Motels” in the U.S. and world. Large properties feature 100 rooms or more. The average nightly rate for the entire list of the 2012 Travelers’ Choice Hotels for Families is $274 per night. U.S. large properties average cost per night is $292, and U.S. small properties average $131 per night.

The European list of best hotels for families is dominated by Spain and Turkey.

Travelers’ Choice Hotels for Families Award Winners:

Top 10 World Large Hotels and Resorts for Families:

1. Treasure Island Resort & Holiday Park, Biggera Waters, Australia

2. KeyLime Cove Resort and Water Park, Gurnee, Illinois

3. Rocking Horse Ranch Resort, Highland, New York

4. Hope Lake Lodge & Conference Center, Cortland, New York

5. Protur Bonaire Aparthotel, Cala Bona, Spain

6. Holiday Village Rhodes, Kolimbia, Greece

7. Beaches Turks & Caicos, Providenciales, Turks and Caicos

8. Aparthotel Playa Mar, Port de Pollenca, Spain

9. Alfagar II Aparthotel, Albufeira, Portugal

10. Aquafantasy Aquapark Hotel & Spa, Selcuk, Turkey

Top 25 Hotels for Families in Europe:

1. Sands Resort Hotel & Spa, Newquay, United Kingdom

2. Protur Bonaire Aparthotel, Majorca, Spain

3. Holiday Village Rhodes, Rhodes, Greece

4. Sidari Water Park Hotel, Corfu, Greece

5. Aparthotel Playa Mar, Majorca, Spain

6. Alfagar II Aparthotel, Albufeira, Portugal

7. Aquafantasy Aquapark Hotel & SPA, Selcuk, Turkey

8. Coma Gran Aparthotel, Majorca, Spain

9. Aparthotel Golden Avenida Suites, Salou, Spain

10. Apartamentos Cala d’Or Playa, Majorca, Spain

11. Porto Sani Village, Sani, Greece

12. Bedruthan Steps Hotel, Mawgan Porth, United Kingdom

13. Viva Palmanova, Majorca, Spain

14. Iberostar Ciudad Blanca, Majorca, Spain

15. Club Aida, Marmaris, Turkey

16. Julian Forest Suites, Icmeler, Turkey

17. Club Alize, Marmaris, Turkey

18. Lykia World Oludeniz, Oludeniz, Turkey

19. Avanti Village, Paphos, Cyprus

20. Club Exelsior, Marmaris, Turkey

21. Tasia Maris Gardens Apartments, Ayia Napa, Cyprus

22. Alba Resort Hotel, Colakli, Turkey

23. Seven Seas Imperial, Manavgat, Turkey

24. Iberostar Alcudia Park, Majorca, Spain

25. Grand Cettia Hotel, Marmaris, Turkey

Top 10 U.S. Large Hotels and Resorts for families:

1. KeyLime Cove Resort and Water Park, Gurnee, Illinois

2. Rocking Horse Ranch Resort, Highland, New York

3. Hope Lake Lodge & Conference Center, Cortland, New York

4. Disney’s Wilderness Lodge, Orlando, Florida

5. WorldQuest Orlando Resort, Orlando, Florida

6. Woodloch Pines Resort, Hawley, Pennsylvania

7. Lake Buena Vista Resort Village & Spa, Orlando, Florida

8. Marriott’s Harbour Lake, Orlando, Florida

9. Floridays Resort Orlando, Orlando, Florida

10. Homewood Suites by Hilton Anaheim-Main Gate Area, Garden Grove, California

Top 10 U.S. Small Hotels and Motels:

1. Pollace’s Family Vacation Resort, Catskill, New York

2. Starlight Motel & Luxury Suites, Ortley Beach, New Jersey

3. Lampliter Oceanside Resorts, Wildwood Crest, New Jersey

4. VIP Motel, Wildwood Crest, New Jersey

5. Echo Motel & Oceanfront Cottages, Old Orchard Beach, Maine

6. Sierra Sands Family Lodge, Mears, Michigan

7. Park Vue Inn, Anaheim, California

8. Country Inn & Suites Hershey at the Park, Hummelstown, Pennsylvania

9. The Suites at Hershey, Hershey, Pennsylvania

10. Sun Viking Lodge, Daytona Beach, Florida