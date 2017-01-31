Piaget and Mandarin Oriental launch Piaget Rose Stay

In true Piaget style, a new High Jewellery cuff watch was introduced at SIHH 2017. Artist Sara Bran worked on pink gold like lace around an oval-shaped white opal dial at the centre.

The gold lacework, beautifully enhanced by incredibly fine engraved leaf motifs, engages in a fascinating aesthetic dialogue with the prong-set marquise-cut or brilliant-cut diamonds, punctuating the lace and showering a luminous cascade across the exquisite lacework.

Swiss watch and jewellery maison has launched a partnership with Mandarin Oriental, Tokyo. Piaget announced three luxurious accommodation offers and a spa package. In addition to enjoying the hotel’s five-star facilities, guests will receive a selection of other treats, including a piece of Piaget Rose jewellery and entry to popular digital art exhibition, FLOWERS by NAKED.

Also available from 1 February is the Piaget Rose-inspired Piaget Rose Day Spa offer at The Spa at Mandarin Oriental, Tokyo.

For Piaget Rose Room and Piaget Rose Suite, guests will receive either a Piaget Rose bracelet or pendant. Made from gold and diamonds, both types of jewellery feature the elegant Yves Piaget Rose, a voluptuous swirl of more than 80 lace petals.

The third accommodation package, Piaget Rose Propose Stay, provides guests with an opportunity for a private after hours visit to FLOWERS by NAKED. The event runs from 2 February to 20 March 2017.

As an optional extra, guests who book any of the Piaget Rose Stay accommodation packages will have an opportunity to visit the newly opened Piaget flagship store in Ginza where they will enjoy VIP hospitality, including a personal shopping experience.

The Piaget Rose Room package for two people includes:

One-night stay in a Mandarin Grand room

Piaget Rose bracelet in 18K rose gold set with brilliant-cut diamond, value JPY 135,000

Yves Piaget Rose scented candle

Piaget Rose trinket tray

Piaget Magazine

FLOWERS by NAKED entry tickets for two (between 2 February and 20 March)

Breakfast at K’shiki or Oriental Lounge.

The Piaget Rose Suite package for two people is priced from JPY 490,000, and includes:

One-night stay in a Mandarin Suite

Piaget Rose pendant in 18K white gold set with 36 brilliant-cut diamonds (approx. 0.23ct), value

JPY 455,000

A welcome bottle of Billecart-Salmon Brut Rosé champagne

Rose macaroon

A mini bouquet of Yves Piaget Roses

Yves Piaget Rose scented candle

Piaget Rose trinket tray

Piaget Magazine

FLOWERS by NAKED entry tickets for two (between 2 February and 20 March)

Breakfast at K’shiki or Oriental Lounge;

The Piaget Rose Propose Stay package for two people is priced from JPY 4,500,000, and includes:

One-night stay in the Presidential Suite

Transfer to Piaget Ginza boutique

Selecting Piaget ring at the Piaget Ginza boutique

FLOWERS by NAKED private use (8:30pm–10pm)

Flower-themed dinner at Signature with wine pairing

A welcome bottle of Cristal Rosé champagne

Rose macaroon and box of luxury chocolates

A mini bouquet of Yves Piaget Roses

Yves Piaget Rose scented candle

Piaget Rose trinket tray

Piaget Magazine

Breakfast at K’shiki or Oriental Lounge;

The Piaget Rose Day Spa package for one person is priced at JPY 138,020, and includes:

Rose Spa Treatment, 80 min

Piaget Rose bracelet in 18K rose gold set with brilliant-cut diamond, value JPY 135,000

Piaget Magazine

FLOWERS by NAKED entry ticket for one (until 20 March).



The Piaget Rose Room, Piaget Rose Suite and Piaget Rose Day Spa packages are available from 1 February until 30 April 2017, and the Piaget Rose Propose Stay is available from 2 February until 19 March 2017, subject to availability.