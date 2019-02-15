Permanent Vacation: Luxury Lifestyles in Florida

Dreaming of white sand beaches, crystal clear water, and Miami nightclubs? We’ve got some news for you – Florida isn’t just for vacations and retirees anymore. If you’re looking to live life like you’re always on holiday, you might want to check out how Floridians are living in the sunshine state. We’re talking about some of the most luxurious communities, bars, restaurants, and activities you can look forward to as you start the residency process. Not ready to make the move quite yet? Be prepared to plan your next vacation and pack your bags by the time you’re done reading!

Extravagant Homes

If you’re looking to call Southern Florida home, you’re definitely going to want to see what kind of luxury homes are on the market. Miami Luxury Real Estate has plenty of amazing options from luxury communities to private homes enclosed by tropical greenery and outfitted with modern features, just outside the Miami area. Picture yourself in a spacious penthouse above the Magic City, and you’ll surely never look back.

Amazing Getaways

Sometimes you need a vacation from your daily routine to recharge and experience something new— even if you do live a permanent vacation fairytale life. Luckily for you, Southern Florida is just a hop, skip, and a jump away from the world’s most beautiful beaches and elaborate landscapes in the Bahamas. Explore private island resorts and residences in the Kamalame Cay or swim with pigs in The Exumas. Whatever kind of getaway you need, the Bahamas have plenty to offer those looking to experience luxury.

Luxury Cars

Ready to abandon your chilly Midwest abode in favor of some tropical temperatures and Vitamin D? If you’re ready to call South Florida home, you’re going to want to get a new set of wheels to fully live out your luxury lifestyle dreams. Pick up a new Mercedes in Coconut Creek and you’ll feel like a Miami VIP the second you drive off the lot.

When you’re looking for a destination to road trip to in your new luxury vehicle, Everglades National Park is always a favorite. Explore expansive greenery, see wildlife, and connect with nature.

The Best in Food and Drink

If gourmet cuisine and craft cocktails are what you’re seeking in your new home or vacation destination, look no further than Miami. With some of the most amazing experimental restaurants and clubs in the U.S., you’ll never be bored in your new neighborhood. Whether you check out Upland Miami for their retro booths and NYC culinary concepts or indulge in traditional Cuban cuisine and colorful decor at Havana 1957 in Pembroke Pines, there’s something for everyone here.

Want to party the night away in luxury? Check out the modern aesthetics and hip crowds at MO Bar + Lounge. Or opt for bottle service and dance all night long at Miami’s Purdy Lounge. Ready to take your evening out to the next level? The rooftop bar and restaurant at Area 31 is a great way to see the city skyline while enjoying some of the best food and drink in the world.

With so many amazing places to try, you’ll never go hungry (or thirsty) in this beachside community. And when you’re out of ideas, check out Eater Miami for inspiration.

Extraordinary Experiences

Searching for a luxury experience that’s so out of the box you’re friends won’t even believe your Instagram story? South Florida has just the thing— guaranteed. Explore the once restricted wonders of colorful Havana, see vicious alligators in real life on a Gator Park Airboat Tour. Relax and recharge from your vacation lifestyle at one of Florida’s most luxurious spas, or simply enjoy the sand at one of the amazing beaches. Whatever unique experience you’re hoping for, you’ll find that you’ll never want to come home from vacation.

In conclusion

If a luxury lifestyle is what your dull routine needs, consider visiting the Magic City for a change of pace. From unique histories to famous beaches, there’s something for everyone in our city. Whether you want to experience the lifestyles of the rich and famous or enjoy the simple beauty of our natural landscapes, South Florida is ready to welcome you to your new home or vacation destination!