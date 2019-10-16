Patou’s first ready-to-wear collection since the renaissance of the luxury brand

In 1914, Jean Patou created his couture house and revolutionized women’s fashion. In 2019, the revived Patou luxury fashion Maison unveiled its first women’s ready-to-wear collection since the renaissance of the brand.

Patou’s first women’s ready-to-wear collection will be available form mid-November on Maison’s website.

The first Patou presentation by Guillaume Henry

Guillaume Henry, the Artistic Director of Maison Jean Patou, infused his first collection presented during Paris Fashion Week with Jean Patou’s versatile and fun mischievousness. From sporty suits and A-line skirts to exquisitely worked lace and floral embroidery, designer Guillaume Henry proposed a wardrobe bursting with Parisian elegance, elevated by bold pieces including boxing shoes – created in collaboration with Le Coq Sportif brand – or platform pumps, all expressing the light-hearted fun that informs the Patou DNA.

Besides chic evening gowns, Jean Patou was also the first designer to sign his creations with a monogram, which also decorated his perfume bottles. Guillaume Henry reprised this tradition to embellish a denim jacket, a coat and a marinière sweater with an interlaced JP for “Jean” and “Patou”, the founder of the Maison.

“There is no point to relaunch a brand and only be stuck in the past.…We wanted to be connected to today’s world,” Guillaume Henry told WWD. “Patou the name is very enthusiastic and joyful, it smiles. We wanted the brand to be something optimistic, a mix between reality and couture, theater and denim. The prices are really friendly, too, and I had in mind my closest friends when designing the collection,” he said.

“In addition to LVMH, Patou board members Nikita and Akash Mehta have invested in the business. The brand is being positioned as see-now-wear-now, with the first looks hitting stores and Patou’s e-comm site in November starting at 95 euros with an average price of 600 euros,” added WWD.