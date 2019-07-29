

Capital Partners Break Ground at One&Only Kéa Island Site.

Ultra-luxury Resort and Private Homes to Redefine Hospitality Landscape in the Aegean.

Kéa is the closest Cycladic island to Athens and is easily accessible by ferry, speed boat or yacht from Lavrio Harbour.

Kerzner International Holdings Limited and Dolphin Capital Partners have celebrated the ground-breaking of One&Only Kéa Island in Greece, in a ceremony which took place on the Cycladic island on Monday, 8 July 2019. Situated in a 60- hectare beachfront site on the west side of Kéa Island, the ultra-luxury development on the Aegean Sea will encompass

75 resort villas, as well as a limited number of One&Only Private Homes for purchase. As part of the brand’s strategic expansion, One&Only Kéa Island will be the second One&Only resort in Europe following the opening of One&Only Portonovi in Montenegro in 2020.

The project is being developed in Vroskopos Bay in the northwest part of the island. The One&Only Kea Island resort and Private Home community will be built in a style reminiscent of a Greek amphitheatre, maximizing the endless sea views on two slopes of the bay. The total investment of the project is €150 million and is a joint venture between Dolphin Capital Investors, Dolphin Capital Partners, Heah&Co. and Kerzner International.

One&Only Kéa Island will provide the ultimate hideaway for guests with a choice of accommodation and secluded villas that are perfect for couples or large families, all with private swimming pools. Designed with a contemporary Greek elegance by Heah&Co., the resort will celebrate the incredible natural setting of the Cyclades and honour the country’s rich culture and traditions.

Kerzner, the international developer, and operator of ultra-luxury resorts and residences, has plans to continue to grow and develop the One&Only brand globally. Dolphin Capital Partners, specializing in hospitality investment of ultra-luxury residential resorts, will maintain the management of the project and the sales of the Private Homes.