$18 million for 16,000 acres which includes Pohue Bay, Hawaii. A secluded gem on the coast of the Big Island and the largest privately owned parcel for sale in the state of Hawaii, with 6 miles of ocean frontage.

The crowning jewel of the site is Pohue Bay, one of the most pristine bays in all of the Hawaiian Islands. With its natural white sand, palm trees and crystal blue water, many consider Pohue Bay to be one of the best beaches in all of Hawaii. This bay is also the home and nesting site of the rare and protected Hawksbill Turtle; the species is plentiful, adding to the distinctiveness of the site.

Located to the south of The Ka’ū Forest Reserve and the Mauna Loa volcano, the largest parcel of land for sale in the state of Hawaii according to the MLS has a asking price of $18 million. The once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own the 16,455-acre property featuring six miles along the southwestern coast of the Big Island was introduced by top real estate brokerage luxurybigisland.com.

“This is a rare chance for a homeowner to possess one of the most coveted areas on the Big Island,” said Harold Clarke, president of top real estate brokerage Luxury Big Island.

“While private and remote, you also have access to all of the wonderful things that come with living in Hawaii, including amazing resorts, top golf courses, water activities such as diving, and horseback riding. Purchasing this property means owning one of the most unique pieces of real estate in the world, while enjoying everything that Hawaii, one of the most beautiful places in the world, has to offer.”

With six miles of Pacific Ocean frontage, the crowning jewel of the site is Pohue Bay, one of the most pristine bays in all of the Hawaiian Islands. A good distance from the highway and not easily accessed by the public, owning the acres around the bay will allow the owner to feel like it is their own private paradise.

Also adding a unique touch are the ancient petroglyphs which are featured in many locations throughout the property.

"People come to Hawaii for several reasons: the beauty of the environment, the slower pace of life, the ability to be in your own world, the rich history," Harold Clarke continued. "This property allows an owner endless possibilities to create a true sanctuary and possess a piece of this beautiful island. It is a truly unique property and is ready for the right buyer to make it their own."


