Workstation-Class Performance in an iMac Design and The Most Advanced Graphics Ever in a Mac. At just 5mm thin, iMac Pro features a stunning new space gray finish and comes with matching accessories. 3D designers can now visualize huge 3D models and render scenes up to 3.4 times faster.



The new iMac Pro unveiled by Apple is designed to handle the most demanding pro workflows and is the first all-in-one built from the ground up to deliver true workstation-class performance. Featuring an all-new thermal architecture, iMac Pro delivers up to 80 percent more cooling capacity in the same quiet, thin and seamless aluminum and glass enclosure customers know and love.

With Xeon processors up to 18 cores, up to 22 Teraflops of graphics performance, and a brilliant 27-inch Retina 5K display, iMac Pro is the fastest, most powerful Mac ever made. iMac Pro delivers incredible compute power for real-time 3D rendering, immersive VR, intensive developer workflows, high megapixel photography, complex simulations, massive audio projects and real-time 4K and 8K video editing. With four Thunderbolt 3 ports iMac Pro can connect up to two high-performance RAID arrays and two 5K displays at the same time.

“iMac Pro combines the incredible design of the iMac with the most powerful workstation architecture we’ve ever built,” said John Ternus, Apple’s vice president of Hardware Engineering. “iMac is the most popular desktop for our pro users due to its amazing display and elegant design, so we completely re-engineered it to deliver performance far beyond what anyone thought possible in an all-in-one.”

A New Level of Integration and Security

iMac Pro brings a new level of integration and security to the Mac with the T2 chip, Apple’s second generation custom Mac silicon. T2 enables a new level of security by including a secure enclave coprocessor that provides the foundation for new encrypted storage and secure boot capabilities.

According to Apple, the company is also working on a completely redesigned, next-generation Mac Pro architected for pro customers who need the highest performance, high-throughput system in a modular, upgradeable design, as well as a new high-end pro display.

The new iMac Design

Still just 5mm at its edge, iMac Pro comes in a stunning new space gray finish with a matching Magic Keyboard, Magic Mouse and optional Magic Trackpad, and features the best Mac display ever, with 500 nits of brightness, a P3 wide color gamut and support for 1 billion colors, delivering an even more vivid and true-to-life viewing experience. iMac Pro also comes with four microphones with beamforming technology, a new 1080p FaceTime HD camera with enhanced low-light performance, and new speakers that are up to 50 percent louder.

iMac Pro takes Mac performance to a whole new level, even when compared to Apple‘s fastest quad-core iMac.1

Developers can run multiple virtual machines and test environments, and compile code up to 2.4 times faster. Scientists and researchers can manipulate massive data sets and complex simulations, visualizing data up to 5 times faster. Photographers can work with enormous files and perform image processing up to 4.1 times faster, says Apple.

Music producers can bounce (export) massive multi-track projects up to 4.6 times faster and use up to 12.4 times as many real- time plug-ins.Video editors can edit up to eight streams of 4K video, or edit 4.5K RED RAW video and 8K ProRes 4444 at full resolution in real time without rendering. The iMac Pro can also export HEVC video 3 times faster.

images: apple.