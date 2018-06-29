Modern Hospitality in Ancient Rome: The Pantheon Iconic Rome Hotel – exactly like nothing else guest experiences

Autograph Collection Hotels Introduces The Pantheon Iconic Rome Hotel. The new high-end hotel shines with the culinary excellence of Michelin-starred chef Pasquale Palamaro and dynamic design by the renowned Marco Piva Studio.

Milanese designer Marco Piva executed the luxury hotel’s vision, drawing inspiration from the heritage and vibrancy of the city, specifically the nearby Pantheon’s geometry, light and building materials. Circular motifs, marble and brass are incorporated prominently throughout the hotel, while a careful study on the use of light creates the effect of scenography and a sense of surprise. For example, original arches in the Gallery leading off the lobby are covered in metal and embedded with lights to create the appearance of architectural illumination.

Each of the 79 individually designed guest rooms, including 20 suites, feature custom designed furniture and furnishings and original works of art. Luxurious upholstery is abundant; bathrooms are fashioned in marble and glass; and colour schemes gradually brighten on each ascending floor. In addition to a standard mini bar, each room also offers a second mini wine cellar equipped with three full-sized bottles of champagne, red and white options – reinforcing the hotel’s culinary prowess.

Every suite and room is equipped with Acqua di Parma yellow iconic products in a travel size for freshening up anywhere in the world.

A native of Ischia in the Gulf of Naples, Chef Pasquale Palamaro leads the hotel’s signature gourmet dining experience at Dionysus Restaurant. Palamaro’s lifelong passion for cooking has already led to a Michelin star, awarded in 2013 for his role at Indaco restaurant of Hotel Regina Isabella on Ischia. At Dionysus Restaurant, Palamaro fashions fresh local ingredients into seasonal offerings bursting with the flavours of the Mediterranean. The chef’s opening Tasting Menus, with themes of “spring walks by the sea” and “a sea of ideas” is complimented by a very extensive, international wine list with over 400 labels.

“With its enviable location, individually-designed guestrooms and imaginative dining experiences, The Pantheon Iconic Rome Hotel is a stunning addition to Autograph Collection Hotels,” said John Licence, VP Premium & Select Brands Europe at Marriott International. “We know that this sophisticated sanctuary in the heart of ancient Rome will exceed our promise to deliver exactly like nothing else guest experiences.”

Six stories above street level, Divinity Terrace Lounge Bar invites guests to soak in 360-degree views of the surrounding rooftops, seven domes including The Pantheon, and the beauty of the city beyond. It’s a stylish setting for socializing and relaxing, with an impressive wine collection and a light, informal menu of dishes.

Additional public areas within the hotel include a Gallery leading off the lobby restored from the original building and a Boutique located just beyond the Gallery featuring luxury items from top-quality Italian designers.