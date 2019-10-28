Atomix and Blue Hill at Stone Barns receive two-star Michelin awards in the gourmet guide’s 15th edition

As an international destination for gastronomy and tourism, New York City continues to serve as a global leader. Michelin Inspectors Reveal 10 New Starred Restaurants In New York City And Westchester County

With 32 editions worldwide, the MICHELIN Guide selected New York City as its first U.S. destination 15 years ago. The trusted companion for travelers and foodies now publishes four U.S. editions, including New York City and Westchester County; Chicago; Washington, D.C.; and the newly-released statewide California edition.

2020 MICHELIN Guide New York City and Westchester County features two new restaurants in the two-star category and eight new one-star establishments.

According to Gwendal Poullennec, international director of the MICHELIN Guides, this year’s selection of 76 starred establishments offers diners a range of distinctive experiences, from the contemporary Korean dining at Atomix to the devout farm-to-table ethos at Blue Hill at Stone Barns.

“Inspectors were especially impressed by an extraordinary execution of the Guide’s five criteria including the quality of ingredients, the mastery of cooking technique, the harmony of flavors, consistency over time, both during the meal and throughout the year and the personality of the chef as it is expressed on the plate,” added Poullennec.

Atomix restaurant

Traditional dishes like jeon and banchan are brilliantly reinterpreted with this elegant and contemporary take on Korean dining. The level of detail from chef Junghyun Park and his wife Ellia is astounding at this luxe townhouse dining room.

Blue Hill at Stone Barns restaurant

Chef Dan Barber’s onslaught of clever bites of mostly vegetables are plucked from the property’s greenhouses and working farm. The kitchen serves excellent cuisine with a distinct personality in its stunning dining room that was formerly a dairy barn.

Here are the new one-star Michelin awards:

Benno Restaurant

Confident cooking is delivered in this classically inspired and Italian-influenced dining room led by chef Jonathan Benno. Dishes are prepared with skill and utilize top shelf ingredients.

Crown Shy Restaurant

Chef James Kent is a serious and experienced talent, offering an enticing menu of creative, refined and approachable fare at his wonderful new dining room.

Estela Restaurant

Estela’s stature as a beloved downtown favorite is well-deserved. Inspectors found the cooking by chef Ignacio Mattos and his team incredibly consistent, unique and utterly enjoyable.

The Four Horsemen Restaurant

This charming café and wine bar offers a delightful dinner menu by chef Nick Curtola that impressed inspectors with its astute preparation and bold, yet balanced flavors.

Le Jardinier Restaurant

Chef Alain Verzeroli’s cuisine highlights seasonality and the best quality products. Meals here are further enhanced by off-beat elements like gluten-free bread and plant-based ice cream.

Odo Restaurant

Chef Hiroki Odo’s personal expression of kaiseki can be enjoyed at his counter secreted away behind a small front bar.

Oxalis Restaurant

Chef Nico Russell offers a dinner menu that features creative compositions at this pop-up, turned brick-and-mortar this past winter. The “Carte Blanche” menu is priced at $70, offering great value for a starred restaurant.

Ukiyo Restaurant

This lovely counter run by Chef Marco Prins is a delight for its high-quality ingredients and impeccable seasoning.

Three-Star restaurants = Exceptional cuisine, worth a special journey

Chef’s Table at Brooklyn Fare Restaurant (Manhattan, Midtown West), Chef César Ramirez;

Eleven Madison Park Restaurant (Manhattan, Gramercy, Flatiron & Union Square), Chef Daniel Humm;

Le Bernardin Restaurant (Manhattan, Midtown West), Chef Eric Ripert;

Masa Restaurant (Manhattan, Midtown West), Chef Masa Takayama;

Per Se Restaurant (Manhattan, Midtown West), chef Thomas Keller;