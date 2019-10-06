Aman to transform an iconic building in New York City.

Manhattan‘s historic Crown Building will be home to Aman New York, including 22 private residences and 83 luxury hotel rooms and suites.

The loan will finance the conversion of the building to the first urban mixed-use development created by Aman, anticipated to open Q4 2020. The 95,000 square foot residential portion will include 22 exclusive residences and sit above the 117,000 square foot hotel with 83 guest rooms and suites showcasing Aman’s intuitive service.

Luxe Amenities will include 3 restaurants; Japanese, Italian and a Wine Library. The hotel will have more than 7,000 square feet of outdoor dining space with its Garden Terrace, as well as a Jazz Club, Spa, and lifestyle management and concierge services by Aman.

A first for the brand, the development will also encompass an exclusive Aman members club with three tiers; Spa Membership, giving access to a limited number to the 25,000 square foot spa, with its pool flanked by fire pits and day beds, a comprehensive wellness centre, and spa houses each with a private garden terrace; Jazz Membership enabling those to be part of a convivial club and its curated schedule of live entertainment in what promises to be the new hub for socializing; and the jewel in the crown in the heart of Manhattan will be the top-tier Aman Club which will be available to a select few and will not only encompass two-floors of dedicated space including two private bars and a cigar terrace, but will also grant access to the Spa and Jazz club.

The project has already garnered significant interest, reflected in the strong pre-sales of multiple residences in what will be one of New York’s most exclusive addresses.

“We look forward to bringing Aman to New York, with its unrivalled address in an iconic building with strong architectural identity, impeccable service and exceptional amenities – it will be a game-changer for the city. The residences at Aman New York will present a rare opportunity to own a fully serviced home with the utmost privacy in one of the world’s first urban Aman Residences.,” commented Vladislav Doronin, Chairman and CEO of Aman and OKO Group.