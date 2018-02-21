

Wolf 1834 Watch Winder Collection fuses function and elegance.



WOLF, the 183-year-old British luxury leather goods company has been designing and hand-making jewellery cases, travel accessories, watch storage and maintenance solutions for over 180 years.

1834’s new Bluetooth technology allows for convenient control of modules from a user-friendly app on any iPhone or Android device, anytime. With clean lines and a grand presence, the 1834 collection comes in a choice of three: Regent (12-Piece), Baron (24-Piece), and Ambassador (32-Piece) cabinet winders all including one or more accessory drawers. The accessory drawer holds 4 watches and includes a 3-piece travel watch roll with hidden storage component.

The customizable rotation setting options allow the mainspring to release its stored energy, keeping the focus on reliability. The cabinets are constructed with a sturdy wooden frame in a variety of color ways, each including: tempered glass doors, chrome hardware, and combination lock.

An automatic watch movement is wound by the physical motion of the wearer’s wrist. A watch winder, also called a watch rotator, is a clever device that replaces the movement of the wrist to ensure that an automatic watch is kept wound, as it should be. By rotating the watch 360 degrees, the main spring tension is increased. The energy stored in the mainspring is then released into the movement. The 1834 runs on the supplied 5.0V adapter.

The winder will light up with green lights when powered with adapter. The winder lights will default to green when rotating and turn blue when a specific module is being adjusted by the WOLF1834 app. All lights can be dimmed so they are not visible at night time via i-Mode.

Prices range from $8,999 / £9,499 for the 12-piece cabinet winder to $24,999 / £26,399 for the 32- piece version.

The 1834 Cabinet Watch Winder Collection highlights:

App/Bluetooth: Using Bluetooth connectivity, the user-friendly WOLF1834 app controls each module bringing a new level of customization to automatic watch care.

Rotation Settings: There are 10 customizable pre-programmed rotation programs. Settings include 1- 1999 TPD (turns per day), 4-11 RPM (rotation speed), duration, 1-255 hours start delay, direction settings of: clockwise, counter-clockwise or bi-directional.

• Sleep Cycle: The watch winder will go into a sleep phase after executing all rotation cycles. This allows your watch to release stored energy within the main spring. The duration of the sleep phase is 18 hours.

• Watch Cuff: The cuff is designed to fit bigger and heavier watches. The design “locks” the cuff into the winder drum. You will feel and hear a click when the cuff is securely locked in place.

