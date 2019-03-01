Indian Motorcycle Roadmaster Elite (Starting at $36,999* US MSRP) offers the most refined, premium touring experience for riders. Only 200 will be crafted.



Indian Motorcycle also announced a new model made in collaboration with Jack Daniel’s. The Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey and Indian Motorcycle partnership continues for a fourth year with a new ultra-premium and limited edition motorcycle.



Indian Motorcycle, America’s first motorcycle company founded in 1901, today announced its latest ultra-premium touring motorcycle, the 2019 Roadmaster Elite. The limited-edition Roadmaster Elite pairs modern touring amenities with iconic Indian Motorcycle styling. The 2019 model also boasts many exclusive premium features including a hand painted custom-inspired design along with top of the line premium amenities.

Every Indian Motorcycle Roadmaster Elite is an artistic masterpiece that features Wildfire Red Candy over Thunder Black Crystal paint with real 24-karat gold leaf badging. Each bike undergoes a meticulous paint process that takes nearly 30 hours to complete and is finished by hand.

New for 2019, the Roadmaster Elite receives an upgraded 600-watt PowerBand Audio Plus system.

Additional premium amenities unique to the Roadmaster Elite include leather passenger armrests, spacious billet aluminium rider and passenger floorboards, a premium touring console, billet aluminum pinnacle mirrors, and chrome bumpers.

“The Roadmaster Elite offers the most refined, premium touring experience for riders that demand the best of the best,” said Reid Wilson, Senior Director for Indian Motorcycle. “We’ve truly left no stone unturned, packing this bike with style and comfort features that take the touring experience to a new level.”

Along with the powerful Thunder Stroke 111 engine, which produces 151 Nm of torque at 3000 RPM for exceptional acceleration at low RPM, the Roadmaster Elite features the latest ride-enhancing technologies available from Indian Motorcycle, including Selectable Ride Modes, Rear Cylinder Deactivation, and Ride Command, the largest, fastest, most customisable infotainment system on two wheels.

The 2019 Roadmaster Elite also comes standard with all the premium touring amenities riders expect from an Indian Roadmaster, including full LED lighting, a genuine leather two-up touring seat individually heated for rider and passenger, ABS, heated handgrips, keyless ignition, a push button power windshield, weatherproof, remote-locking saddlebags, a spacious trunk that fits two full-face helmets, with over 140 litres of storage space.

Among the upgrades available for the 2019 Roadmaster Elite are many comfort and style accessories available including a mid-rise handlebar, a new colour-matched open fender and 19-inch front wheel for riders who prefer a more aggressive look.