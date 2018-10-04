California Health & Longevity Institute (CHLI) located at Four Seasons Hotel Westlake Village unveils its Genetic Wellness Program, offering genetic screenings in cardiology, cancer, nutrition and fitness, telomere length, and pharmacogenetics.

Created by Terry M. Schaack, MD and Jonathan R. Cole, MD, Co-founders and Medical Directors of CHLI, the Genetic Wellness Program was designed to promote the inclusion of genetics as the new standard of healthcare. The five categories of testing were chosen because the potential genetic information obtained is “actionable,” that is, specific recommendations that can be integrated into an individualised health and wellness regime.

The results of the testing included in the CHLI Genetic Wellness Program will help elucidate the following:

To identify increased risk of cancer and cardiovascular disease;

To develop diet and exercise plans to achieve optimal levels of nutrition and peak physical performance;

To assess micronutrient absorption;

To discover how genetic health relates to physical health;

To evaluate individualised metabolism of medications;

To create a truly personalised health and wellness program based upon the most advanced testing and analysis available.

“We are proud to introduce this unique program to patients at the California Health & Longevity Institute,” explained Dr. Schaack, “No other comprehensive genetic experience exists like this on the market.” Unlike commercial genetic tests, the complex interpretation and health care decisions required are made in conjunction with a professional trained in genetic wellness.

Our CHLI medical team will perform a comprehensive health assessment of past and present health status. This will provide the framework to select the appropriate genetic screenings. The genetic tests are performed on site by a cheek swab test or a simple blood draw. Results are returned and reviewed by our CHLI Medical team and in approximately two weeks participants will have a one-on-one genetic counselling session in person or by phone.

Prices for The Genetic Wellness Program start at approximately USD 3,400 and include a comprehensive health assessment with one genetic test. Price will vary on type and number of genetic tests done.

For those seeking to enhance their wellbeing by gaining insightful knowledge while indulging in some rest and relaxation in the award-winning, 40,000 square foot (3,700 square metre) Spa at Four Seasons Hotel Westlake Village, guests can book the Genetic Wellness Package (Pricing starting at USD 7,500.), including: Overnight luxury accommodations in a deluxe room, two Comprehensive Health Assessments at California Health & Longevity Institute, two types of genetics testing of choice, two 50-minute tranquility massages, breakfast for two daily,follow-up consultation following the results.

“As the trend of well-being continues to evolve, we are seeing our guests place more value on health than on material objects,” says Robert Cima, Regional Vice President and General Manager of Four Seasons Hotel Westlake Village.

“Health has become the new form of luxury. And knowledge pertaining to one’s own health can be life changing. Therefore, we are thrilled to bring this unique partnership and offer to guests seeking to invest in themselves.”

Located just twenty minutes north of Malibu at the AAA Five Diamond Four Seasons Hotel Westlake Village, California Health & Longevity Institute makes Four Seasons Hotel Westlake Village a leading hotel for health and wellness. Offering health experiences built on scientific expertise and research, guests can retreat to this southern California destination for comprehensive relaxation and health.

Genetic Wellness Program Details

Cardiology

The genes that can affect your heart function include genes that influence a large number of factors ranging from the quality of the tissues that make up your heart and blood vessels to things that can affect the blood that passes through the cardiac system. It is not practical for everyone to have every screening test available for the detection of all diseases associated with the heart. Genetic screening however is a simple way to help identify those people who have a genetic predisposition to certain heart diseases and can suggest evaluations that might otherwise not be performed. These evaluations may allow for early detection and intervention. In cardiac diseases, early detection can often make the difference between life and death.

The genes evaluated in this section are associated with an increased risk of developing certain types of cancer. Not every individual having a specific gene will develop the associated cancer but they do have a have a higher risk for developing the cancer associated with the gene than those without the gene. The genes chosen to be included in this evaluation were chosen because if you have one of these genes there are some generally accepted actions you should take that those without the gene do not. Sometimes these actions involve having a screening test you may not otherwise do, sometimes it involves starting a screening program sooner than people without the gene and sometimes it involves making a decision about more aggressive actions to prevent the cancer. These genes are part of the very complex pathway to the development of cancer. Before taking any action based on these results a detailed conversation should be had with a physician and often a genetic counselor.

Multiple genes can affect the same condition in an individual. You may have some genes associated with being overweight and some genes associated with being thin. Each of these genes can also be highly expressed in you and some may have less effect on you than they do in other people. It is the sum of all these genes and many other genes interacting with the environment around you that make you who you are. There are six general categories of the genes in your Nutrition & Fitness genetic testing, including, weight, exercise, behavior, health, metabolism and micro-nutrients.

Telomere

Your genes are actively involved in maintaining your health. At the ends of these genetic molecules are areas known as telomeres. Longer telomeres are associated with greater health. The assays to determine telomere length tell you about the size of the telomere on your chromosomes in two ways. One looks at all your chromosomes as a group to determine the average telomere length, which has been the traditional way of measuring telomeres. The other newly developed method examines only the chromosomes with the shortest telomeres. Modifications in your lifestyle and health can change both of these values. You can see how much progress you are making with positive changes in your lifestyle by repeating the telomere blood test every six to twelve months.

Pharmacogenetics

Using genes that determine how medications are handled by your body to personalize dosing of a medication appears to be simple but actually has nuances that need to be understood before any changes from standard dosing is considered, How your body metabolizes a medication, which is the process of breaking down medications into other compounds, can increase or decrease the effect the medication has on you. The increase or decreased of the affect depends on which compounds are “active” and which compounds are “inactive.” A detailed discussion with a physician or pharmacist concerning each genetic finding is essential to benefit from the knowledge gained from understanding your genetic make-up.