Heads or tails. Nendo accessories for the contemporary canine

Nendo accessories for the contemporary canine.

The contemporary spoiled dog has accessories like sculptural bones and designers dog bed from Japanese design studio Nendo. Nendo has come up with a three-piece dog accessory collection, consisting of a dog bed, dishes and toys, called Heads or Tails collection.

The artificial leather bed becomes a little hut when dogs burrow inside it, and a cushion when they lie on top. The ceramic dishes are reversible, with a shallow dish for food on one side and a deeper dish for water on the other, and the silicon rubber ‘bone’ can be reshaped into a ball by tucking in the two ends. As a result of looking for a form that could be stable in two different shapes, the collection is constructed of triangular panels connected in polygon mesh. It comes in two colours – white and black – to harmonise with home interiors.

“Giving people a small ” ! ” moment. There are so many small ” ! ” moments hidden in our everyday. But we don’t recognize them. And even when we do recognize them, we tend to unconsciously reset ourminds and forget what we’ve seen. We’d like the people who’ve encountered nendo’s designs to feel thesesmall ” ! ” moments intuitively. That’s nendo’s job,” explains Nendo’s Chief Designer Oki Sato.