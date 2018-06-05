MOËT & CHANDON’S TRIBUTE TO ROGER FEDERER. The exclusive, limited-edition champagne magnum that marks the extraordinary 20-year career milestone of one of the most legendary and successful sports icons of our time.

French high-end champagne maison Moët & Chandon is launching a special edition champagne collection to fete the two decenies of greatness of tennis star Roger Federer. Since 2012, Federer has served as a brand ambassador for Moët & Chandon, co-owner of the luxury goods company LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE.

Roger Federer’s twenty year career milestone is commemorated with 20 exclusive magnums, hand-crafted in black leather tennis ribbon. The Roger Federer champagne, called “Greatness Since 1998”, is sold by special order only and can only be purchased in Europe. All the profits will be donated to the Roger Federer Foundation. Each magnum is valued at €19,998.

Each magnum is wrapped with a black leather ribbon, individually hand-crafted by French artisans, like a tennis grip on the champion’s tennis rackets. Roger Federer’s signature and “Greatness since 1998” are delicately hand-embossed. Once unravelled, the majestic magnum reveals the label with Roger Federer’s handwritten signature. Hot-stamped in gold on the inside of the iconic bottle’s tie, you will read Roger’s message: “Dreams do come true,” the words he chose to express his joy last February when he became, once again, the world’s No. 1 tennis player.

“I am very pleased that Moët & Chandon has offered to host a celebration for me, my family and my friends. It is a generous gesture that I appreciate, and I look forward to sharing this very special moment with everyone who has helped make this milestone possible, my team, my family, and my fans. Moët & Chandon has supported me as a sponsor for the past 6 years. It has been a great relationship and their support has been very meaningful to me and my family,” Roger Federer said in an interview for Clos19.

” I love the strong, elegant design. Plus, the Grand Vintage Collection 1998 wine in the bottle is an amazing champagne. But beyond the personal pride I get from this event and the beautiful bottle, I am thrilled that Moët & Chandon has generously committed to donating all profits from the sale of the limited edition bottles to the Roger Federer Foundation. This donation is important because it stands for the generosity of the House, and helps us meet the goal of bringing education to 1 million underprivileged children in Southern Africa and Switzerland,” added Federer.