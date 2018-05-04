Formitalia blends Aston Martin design cues to create unique home collection

“When you create a product that flawlessly combines design, technology and style, the result can be most rewarding.” – Marek Reichman, Aston Martin’s Chief Creative Officer.

A new furniture collection, borne of a collaboration between luxury British carmaker Aston Martin and makers of luxury interiors and accessories Formitalia, was previewed at 2018 Milan Design Week. As Gianni Overi, CEO of Formitalia, said, the beautiful designs are artistic but remain timeless and true to the design philosophies of Aston Martin’s sports cars.

Dark textured timbers are combined with the warm glow of brushed brass, indulgent velvets and leathers and the open textured weaves of hand woven Italian linens.

A highlight of the collection is a signature sofa created from a blend of fabric, leather, wood and metal and comprising a magazine rack in soft leather or a service table in elegant Canaletto walnut. Also on show was a luxury sofa, with a shell dressed in incredible ‘cuoio’ leather from the Tuscan hills and a choice of any fabric or soft leather from the range to upholster the firm seat.

A selection of exquisite coffee tables were also on show, crafted from exotic Sahara Noir or Breccia Medicea marble and smoked or clear glass.

In the bedroom, the new collection features a bed which demonstrates the sheer beauty of simple, elegant lines. Also dressed in fine cuoio leather the bed features a futon-style mattress draped in cashmere and is topped with two cashmere-upholstered cushions. Also for the bedroom is a charming choice of sideboards where Canaletto walnut and leather have been brought together to produce two classically beautiful pieces of furniture.