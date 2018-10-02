Holiday, Real Estate

Following a meticulous restoration, Dorado Beach Puerto Rico emerges more spectacular than ever

Dorado Beach, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, is officially reopen, featuring expanded offerings, amenities and facilities. The world’s most discerning travelers can once again immerse themselves in the local culture and discover this rare estate anew while also supporting the revitalization of Puerto Rico.

Guests returning to Dorado Beach will find each of the property’s 114 beachfront guestrooms and suites re-imagined with a thoughtful design and refreshed with a color palette that amplifies the natural beauty just beyond their doors. The expansive and lush landscape that makes up this special, rare estate has welcomed the addition of more than 300,000 new plant species, resulting in a truly tropical sensory experience.

Dorado Beach, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve officially reopens this week, marking an exciting chapter in the property’s rich legacy as well as in the recovery and resurgence of Puerto Rico.

As a part of Marriott International, Dorado Beach, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve has partnered with musical artist and philanthropist Lin-Manual Miranda to support his work in stimulating the Puerto Rican economy and preserving the country’s culture by strengthening and sustaining the local arts community. Throughout the resort’s opening season, starting now through February 2019, Dorado Beach will donate $10 per room to Miranda’s Flamboyan Arts Fund, which supports all aspects of Puerto Rico’s artistic community, including music, theater, visual arts, dance, literature, and youth arts education – critical components of Puerto Rico’s tourism industry and pivotal to the economic recovery of the island.

Encanto Beach Club Bar & Grill will introduce a refreshed dinner menu featuring coastal cuisine that highlights authentic dishes from the Mediterranean. The property’s chic beachside restaurant, Positivo Sandbar, will debut an Omakase & Ceviche bar situated directly on the sand for relaxed, oceanside dining. Dorado Beach’s highly- anticipated new signature restaurant and bar, COA, will be revealed in mid-December 2018.

The award-winning Spa Botánico has been fully revitalized. In addition to the return of its signature and locally-inspired spa treatments and unique handcrafted products that are made in the on-site apothecary, Spa Botánico will also debut new treatments as well as introduce a spa cuisine concept.

Su Casa, Dorado Beach’s unique five-bedroom villa and former home of historical figure Clara Livingston, will welcome guests starting mid-December 2018 after completing a renovation that will fully modernize the space while maintaining its historical significance and personality.

