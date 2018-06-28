Ferretti Yachts: a 50-year voyage of excellence, culminating in the anniversary event in Venice.

Ferretti Yachts, one of the most prestigious brands of the international boat industry, was celebrated in Venice. Ferretti turned 50. For three days (from June 22nd to 24th) the Ferretti Yachts 50th anniversary seduced Venice, coloring the sky with the Frecce Tricolori acrobatics and enlivening streets and canals with fabulous boats and unique and extraordinary events.

The special anniversary involved Ferretti Yachts owners from all over the world in three days of celebration of art, entertainment and Italian culture, in the evocative setting of the city on the water.

The celebrations started on Friday with a gala dinner at Palazzo Ducale, in front of the evocative “Paradise” of Tintoretto, the largest canvas in the world, and the magnificent “Triumph of Venice crowned by the victory” of Veronese.

From the ogival windows of Palazzo Ducale, guests attended the Ferretti Yachts fleet parade. At twilight, eyes were focused on the acrobatics of the Pattuglia Acrobatica Nazionale, Frecce Tricolori, in the anniversary of the “Battle of the Solstice”, when exactly 100 years ago, in June 1918, the Italian Army heroically resisted the last Austro-Hungarian offensive and during which Major Francesco Baracca, “Asso degli Assi” of the Italian Aviation lost his life.

Saturday started with the opening the Arsenal of Venice doors, exceptionally granted for the occasion by the Italian Navy, where 11 wonderful yachts from 45 to 96 feet – including the new world premiere Ferretti Yachts 670 – moored inside the Darsena Nuovissima, were offered to the eye of the city.

The Arsenal was also the setting for the second evening, with a refined dinner made by Cipriani and with the exclusive performance of the great Italian singer Umberto Tozzi.

Also on this occasion Ferretti Group used the collaboration of important luxury brands.

Three main partners: Emirates provided a chauffeur service from the Malpensa airport to Venice and displayed for the first time in Italy the First Class Suite of the A380 airbus; Maserati exhibited its magnificent cars at the Arsenal and worked closely with Ferretti Group to develop several activities aimed at making the guests’ experience unique; The Luxury Collection set up a dedicated concierge service throughout the weekend and paid great attention to the Ferretti Yachts owners, accommodated in the rooms of its luxury hotels.

Other contributions by the partners La Scolca, with its excellent selection of Piedmontese wines; Ermenegildo Zegna, with a VIP shopping experience service at its Venetian boutique; Taurus, historic bicycle manufacturer that launched for the occasion the ‘Taurus for Ferretti Yachts 50th anniversary’, a limited edition of only 50 models in the three versions: men, women and pedal assisted; Slam, official supplier of the Ferretti Yachts crew uniforms; Seabob, which exhibited Ferretti Yachts Limited Edition products; UnoPiù, official supplier of the VIP area furnishings at the Arsenale; Culti Milano, which provided its sophisticated fragrances, and so on.

“When we thought about the celebrations for our brand that gives the name to our group, we wanted something unique and never seen before,” said Alberto Galassi, CEO of Ferretti Group.