Just like New York, Paris and London, Milan is a fashion metropolis where design trends are set. The new “Porsche Studio”, located at the heart of Milan, is the first studio to present both Porsche vehicles as well as the complete collection from Porsche Design. Situated in the historic city centre on the “Via della Spiga”, the high-end brands have thus positioned themselves at the heart of “Fashion Square.” The new sales concept is an important instrument for further increasing the attractiveness of the brand and reaching new fans and customers, especially in growth markets.

Porsche Studio Milan unites the worlds of both brands within an area of approx. 400 square meters. In addition to an exhibition vehicle, a “heritage wall” provides virtual insights into highlights from the 70-year history of Porsche sports cars. You can configure models on request, as well as arranging test drives. If the customer has made the decision to buy, it is also possible to conclude the contract on site. Regular events and promotions will introduce new topics from the brand worlds of Porsche and Porsche Design to visitors.

1919 Datetimer 70Y Porsche Sports Car Limited Edition watch

At Porsche Studio Milan, Porsche Design is presenting products across segments such as timepieces, fashion and sportswear, luggage and bags, eyewear and sound and electronics. A particular highlight in the watch collection from Porsche Design is the “1919 Datetimer 70Y Porsche Sports Car Limited Edition”, which was created to pay tribute to mark the “70 years of Porsche sports cars” celebrations.

“At Porsche Studio Milan, we are giving our customers access to the complete Porsche Design portfolio. With our highly attractive range of accessories presented alongside the exhibition vehicle, we are offering a special, lifestyle-oriented experience for customers and fans of the two brands”, explained Jan Becker, CEO of Porsche Design.

Porsche Studio opened in Beirut this January

This January, Porsche announced the opening of the world’s third Porsche Studio in Beirut. Similar to “Porsche on Sylt” and the “Porsche Studio Guangzhou”, the new site adopts an innovative sales format, allowing the sports car manufacturer to interact with new target groups in their everyday lives in a more direct manner.